Lake Townsen prescribed fire on Dec. 13

BROOKSVILLE – The Hernando County Environmentally Sensitive Lands Program is planning a 120-acre prescribed burn on Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Lake Townsen Preserve in Brooksville (28011 Lake Lindsey Road) and will go into effect with assistance from the Florida Forest Service.
This burn is of a sandhill to reduce excess woody vegetative fuels, increase germination of wiregrass and beneficial forbs, and improve the ecological health of the natural vegetative community.
Smoke warning signs will be posted as needed on Lake Lindsey Road, Daly Road and Osage Street. Signs will also be posted to notify trail users that ALL TRAILS ARE CLOSED for the next several days.
For more information, contact the Hernando County Parks and Recreation Department at (352) 754-4737.
