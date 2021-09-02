BROOKSVILLE — The following holiday closures will occur on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day:
- All Hernando County Government offices
- Library Services
- TheBus
Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Animal Services will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. in observance of Labor Day. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, as normal. The Main Landfill, located at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville, will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection services as normal.
