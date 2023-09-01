The following Hernando County Government offices/services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.
- All Hernando County Government offices
- Library Services
- Transit Services (TheBus)
Normal business hours will resume for these offices/services on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Animal Services will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4, as normal and will close Tuesday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. Normal business hours will resume on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
The West Hernando and East Hernando Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, as normal. The Main Landfill, located at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville, will remain open and Republic Services will be providing trash, recycling and yard waste collection as normal.
Please call Republic Services at (352) 540-6457 for questions or concerns regarding your curbside service.
Brooksville
All city of Brooksville government municipal facilities will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4. All facilities will return to normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5.
Residential garbage collection normally scheduled for Monday, Sept. 4, will be collected on Tuesday, Sept. 5. Normally scheduled pickup for Tuesday, Sept. 5, will be moved to Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Recycling collection will run on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month, Wednesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 27.
City holidays, recycling and solid waste pickup schedules can be found on the city’s website https://www.cityofbrooksville.us. For information contact the city at 352-540-3810 or cob-info@cityofbrooksville.us
