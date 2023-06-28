NEW PORT RICHEY — Children who use wheelchairs will soon be able to enjoy swings and a merry-go-round in Kiwanis donation in New Port Richey thanks to a $20,000 donation from the Kiwanis Club of Greater West Pasco.
Members of the service organization presented the check to the New Port Richey City Council at its regular meeting June 20.
“I can’t wait to see the faces of children who have never been on a merry-go-round before,” William Koenig, president of Greater West Pasco Kiwanis, told the City Council. He said his group mostly serves children, and in particular Wheelchairs 4 Kids, an organization that among other things provides wheelchairs to children who need to use them.
Police to get L.I.F.T. training
Also at the meeting, the council approved Police Chief Robert Kochen’s request to allocate $31,000 toward providing all officers in his department with Life Improvement Facilitation Training (LIFT). The funds are the city’s initial settlement from the National Prescription Opioid Lawsuit, and they must be used in prevention, treatment or for other opioid-related uses.
Kochen said that the NPRPD has established a LIFT team — comprising outreach officer Cpl. Karen Norris and two former school resource officers — that has already assisted five individuals living in homeless camps. He stressed, however, that opioid addiction is not restricted to people who are homeless or living in poverty but affects all aspects of the community.
In his request to the City Council, Kochen said LIFT officers will follow up and take appropriate action on all types of situations likely to reoccur, which in most cases will involve drug addiction and mental illness. Their primary goal will be to identify the high utilizers of public services and develop a plan for each individual to receive the assistance and wrap-around services they require. This team will ensure follow-up with the individual regarding mental health, medical care, and transportation, if needed. Additionally, a social worker contracted through BayCare will work in conjunction with the team to ensure these quality-of-life issues get properly addressed. Identification of the high utilizers is aimed at reducing the calls for service and the strain placed on our public service providers.
The training all officers will receive includes education and awareness training of the medication-assisted treatment distribution programs available; pre-arrest diversion opportunities; post-overdose response protocols; and more.
Storage container ban
Council members also passed on first reading an ordinance that would ban the use of storage containers anywhere other than at active construction sites, a move it said is intended to prevent the containers being used as residences or commercial buildings. The measure was passed despite some discussion, from the public and council members, of housing communities, such as those built by Container Luxury in Palm City, and commercial developments, such as KRATE in Wesley Chapel, that meet high aesthetic standards.
The ordinance also prohibits the placement of mobile homes in any zoning district not specifically designated for them.
Ordinances are usually read twice, with any amending done after the first reading and a vote on passage at the subsequent City Council meeting.
