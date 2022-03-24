The seventh annual "KICK" Start to Early Literacy Kickball Tournament, Food Truck Rally, & Touch-A-Truckevent will be held at noon at Anderson Snow Park on March 26.
United Way will be collecting $1 votes for which celebrity coaches will take a swim in the dunk tank. The Celebrity Coaches with the most and least votes will be dunked.
There are 16 determined to win teams matched with local celebrity coaches.
For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/events/419159360003292/
Here is 2022’s list:
"Kickin Balls & Taking Listings" - April Johnson Spence
"Loan Survivors" - Blake Bell
"Barrette Knights" - Doug Chorvat Jr.
"Green Team" - Jeff Holcomb
"Recreational Hazard" - Sheriff Al Nienhuis
"Kicking It Old School" - John Stratton
"Kickin' for Kids" - Shannon Rodriguez
"Daily Delinquency" - Marvelous Marvin
"Recess Rejects" - Dr. Amy Anderson
"Mariner Monstars" - Josh McGuire
"457 Ballbarians" - Brian Hawkins
"Janet's Bandits" - Jim Billotte
"Bing Bongs" - Joel Fritton
"Brooksvegas Ballers" - Natalie Kahler
"Eleven Ninety Greight" - Erin Daly
"The D. W. Kickers" - Dr. Lauren Dedea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.