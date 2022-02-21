Keep Pasco Beautiful to host Great American Cleanup

Pasco County’s natural resources – from its lush wetlands to pristine waterways – are what sets it apart. Keeping the county in impeccable shape is important, and you can help. Keep Pasco Beautiful is teaming up with Pasco County and recruiting volunteers for the annual Great American Cleanup.
“It’s estimated 80 percent of marine debris comes from land,” said Keep Pasco Beautiful coordinator Kristen King. “These important cleanups prevent pollution from entering our stormwater system and help keep Pasco waters beautiful for everyone to enjoy.”
The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 5, at various locations in the county.
Register to volunteer at https://www.keeppascobeautiful.org/great-american-cleanup through Feb. 25.
Volunteers will receive disposable gloves, trash bags and Great American Cleanup T-shirts while supplies last.
About 660 volunteers picked up more than 18 tons of trash at 37 locations throughout Pasco in 2021. Organizers are hoping to make an even bigger impact this year.
Pasco County has played a role in the Great American Cleanup since 1992.
For more information about Keep Pasco Beautiful, visit keeppascobeautiful.org.
