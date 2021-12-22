BROOKSVILLE — Jeanne White says there’s a moment when a dog chooses a veteran, and it’s a wonderful sight to see.
One time, she said, a veteran insisted he wanted a German shepherd as a service dog and K9Partners for Patriots tried to find one, but couldn’t. They let a female mixed lab check out the veteran and by the end of the day, the veteran said, “I think I have my dog.”
White is a certified trainer/instructor at K9 Partners for Patriots, but another job of hers is just as important. She’s the head of K9 acquisition.
White told the story during a recent conversation at the organization’s facility near the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport. There are areas inside that are made to look like a supermarket, a doctor’s office and a coffee shop, and at the latter White, Debbie Perkins and public relations manager Gregg Laskoski sat and talked about a very important need that people can fill.
Perkins is the foster coordinator, which means her job is to find people who can take a potential service dog into their homes for a time, usually two weeks to two months, give them care and love, and be ready to give them up when it’s time for the dog to be matched with a veteran who needs a service dog.
Needed even more, White said, are drivers who can transport dogs from animal shelters to foster homes and other locations like a veterinarian’s office.
“If I had 20 fosters,” she added, “my life would be so simple.”
Having someone foster a dog, though, is so very important to the organization’s mission of helping veterans.
Applicants must fill out a form at the organization’s website at https://k9partnersforpatriots.com/foster-care-program/, they have to be able to care for a dog, of course, and must live within driving distance of Brooksville because the foster must bring the dog in once a week to be checked, Perkins said. Three recent applicants were in Georgia, New Jersey and Connecticut, too far for it to be practical to drive to Brooksville once-a-week for training, but it’s the thought that counts.
“We have some ladies that go out and bring dogs in,” Perkins said. “We also get people that surrender dogs. Once the dog has been fully evaluated, we don’t want the dog to go back to a shelter; we want the dog to go to a foster.”
K9 Partners for Patriots can’t kennel its dogs on-site, so it is dependent on foster care folks to take in an animal until it’s ready to join with a veteran and begin its training with the veteran.
Fosters can see how a dog behaves in a home environment and the foster fills out a three-page worksheet describing the dog’s progress. This makes the dog’s transition from a shelter easier, White said.
At the foster’s home, Perkins said, the foster gets “absolutely everything that they could possibly need,” including leashes, collars, car harnesses, dog food, a dog dish, a water bowl, a kennel, dog toys, a crate and more. There’s no training of the dog, but fosters need to be able to give the dog love, take it for walks, and bring the dog to vet appointments and the weekly check-in. They also get a staff member’s number to call, anytime day or night, if they have a problem or situation and need help.
“We just want a loving, gentle, kind home,” Perkins said.
Fosters usually are people who want to do something for veterans, family members of veterans, or veterans themselves who want to help fellow veterans in need of a dog’s support. They keep the dog for two weeks to a month, and bring them to the facility when White wants to see if a veteran and as dog are a good match.
Dogs come in from animal shelters as far away as Pinellas, Hillsborough or Marion counties, White said. The ones that can be service dogs range in age from 9 months to 3 years of age, though older dogs can be given to veterans of the Vietnam era and veterans who need a very calm dog, generally up to 5 years of age.
Dogs over 40 pounds must get X-rays of their hips to be sure they can handle the physical demands of being a service dog and must be heartworm-free. They must be neutered or spayed.
Only after a successful fostering, White said, can they be matched with a veteran and begin training and bonding with the veteran.
Fosters sign a contract acknowledging that they know they will have to give up the dog at some point, Perkins said, but if a dog fails during fostering because of a physical or behavioral issue — and a very few do — the foster can keep the dog.
Sometimes, fosters will connect with the veteran, follow the dog’s progress and get updates from the veteran.
Keeping up is a good thing, Laskoski said. “It helps illustrate their role because the veteran’s success doesn’t happen unless the foster is part of that process,” he said.
Perkins said anyone can be a foster, but if you have previous experience raising dogs, that’s a plus. Someone who already has a dog will be asked to bring the dog to the facility so they can meet and check for compatibility.
She said fosters are interviewed at the facility and sit in during a class so they can see what’s going on, get to know the veterans and see the need.
“We’re saving two lives here,” she said. “We’re saving a shelter dog’s life and a veteran’s life, or at least making the veteran’s life better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.