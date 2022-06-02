K-9 Cooper joins Pasco Sheriff’s Office

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is adding a new member to its K-9 unit.
K-9 Cooper is a 1-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross, partnered with K-9 Cpl. Tellier.
Cooper successfully passed his certification last week and has already started work as a patrol K-9, tracking down a suspect in an armed aggravated assault case on his first deployment.
K-9 Cooper will also work toward his narcotics detection certification in 2022, making him dual certified. Cpl. Tellier's current partner, K-9 Brasko, will continue working as a narcotics detection K-9, while K-9 Cooper works toward his own narcotics detection certification.
As a patrol K-9, Cooper will assist deputies on calls, such as finding missing people and dangerous narcotics.
All PSO K-9s are purchased using funds donated by community members, groups and businesses. If you are interested in learning more or donating, visit pascosheriffcharities.org.
