The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Missing and Abducted Child Team was again recertified in January by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The certification means that Pasco’s MAC Team is adhering to the highest standards of responding to endangered or abducted children cases, the agency said. To remain certified, the MAC Team was evaluated under stringent standards.
In the DOJ’s letter about the recertification, it said, “Compliance with the standards and performance objectives of the child abduction exercise clearly demonstrates that the Pasco County MAC is prepared to respond if a child is missing, endangered or abducted and further establishes a professional standard for excellence.”
The team is a multi-disciplinary, rapid response team that coordinates investigations for critically missing or abducted children. Members of the team include criminal and missing persons investigators, forensic investigators, child protective investigators, K-9s specially trained for tracking, intelligence analysts, victim advocates, drone operators and public information officers.
Pasco’s MAC Team trains regularly preparing for worst-case scenarios to ensure they're ready to protect children from harm and reunite them with their loved ones. The MAC Team also assists other law enforcement agencies in Pasco County when requested.
