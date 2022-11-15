NEW PORT RICHEY— Bracelets that used to be spoons. Sports figurines crafted from nuts and bolts. Fan blades transformed into wall art.
The Pasco Upcycle and Arts Fest at Sims Park in New Port Richey highlighted local artists, artisans and hobbyists who create decorative and/or useful items from the detritus many of us would pitch straight into the bin.
Keeping Pasco Beautiful, a nonprofit based in New Port Richey, sponsored the festival to encourage recycling and waste reduction.
“Many people hear ‘waste reduction’ and think of the standard household recycling of aluminum cans at the curb,” the organization said on its website, “but options are much broader than that. … There is a term for the ingenious process of reinventing something with a better quality or for better environmental quality: upcycle.”
The purpose of the fair, it said, “is to reduce waste by changing people’s perceptions of what can be salvaged not only into something useful, but often times a work of art.”
“Recycled materials are my favorites to use,” said Michelle Gates, an artist and owner of Coastal Creations, an art studio and shop on Main Street in New Port Richey that showcases local artists and offers classes. Among her creations at the festival were a wreath made using repurposed jewelry, wine glasses transformed into candle holders, and paintings on wood that had once been blades of a fan.
“This is my favorite festival,” she said of the upcycle fair. “Anything I can do to use and encourage repurposing, I will do.”
Another vendor, Kris Weinandt, displayed welded metal art crafted from such items as random nuts and bolts from the Hyundai dealership in New Port Richey, forks, spoons and washing machine parts.
Weinandt, who has a one-year technical degree in welding and fabrication in addition to his three bachelor degrees, began as a hobbyist, welding in his backyard and gradually increasing his output because “I had accumulated so many materials.” Eventually he was so successful marketing his sculptures that he was able to quit his job, and he now has stores on Amazon and Walmart.com.
Other vendors at the festival sold products that were not necessarily upcycled, but were locally made, such as candles and edibles. The Julie Black Duo, Joe McNeal and Ashley Smith & the Random Occurrence provided music throughout the day.
Keep Pasco Beautiful is in Trouble Creek Square on Grand Avenue in New Port Richey. For more information call 727-856-7252 or visit keeppascobeautiful.org.
