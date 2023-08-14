NEW PORT RICHEY — It had to be rescheduled because of a storm, but the brutal August heat didn’t keep the crowd away from a rebooted Juneteenth celebration at the African American Club of Pasco on Pine Hill Road on Aug. 5.
Juneteenth, a contraction for June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 — nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation — when Union Army officers informed enslaved people in Texas that they were, in fact, free. The holiday has been celebrated by African Americans ever since, but it took until 2021 for it to become a federal holiday.
The festivities also celebrate African American music, culture, food and fashion.
“Something like this is needed in the community,” said Eugene Scott, the club’s president. “We hope to keep doing events no matter what Gov. DeSantis is doing. It’s not his story — it’s our story.”
Coloring books depicting African American history were some of the goodies given out by Faith in Florida, whose booth was staffed by New Port Richey resident Marlowe Jones. “It’s important to educate young kids about their history, because right now Black history is under attack in the state,” he said.
In recent months, Florida has scuttled an Advanced Placement course in African American studies and controversially revised standards for teaching Black history.
In addition to the coloring books, Faith in Florida distributed 50 backpacks fully loaded with school supplies donated by 100 Black Women.
The festivities opened at noon with a welcome by Scott and opening prayer by Pastor C.J. Johns. Chaamalah Fearing sang “Lift Ev’ry Voice and Sing,” followed by line-dancing to music by a DJ and “This is How We Do It” by the club’s band and drama academies. Michael Knight played his soulful saxophone, Vanessa Clark performed “Shackles” (spoken word) and Carlos Torres played jazz guitar.
The celebration also featured a show of African-inspired fashioned designed by Monique Chapelle of Moet Goodies and Gifts, presentations on Buffalo soldiers and the AAC, drawings, and vendors selling everything from natural candles to Jamaican jerk chicken.
The African American Club of Pasco is at 6105 Pine Hill Road in New Port Richey in the former Booker T. Washington School.
For more information, call 727-849-5582 or visit http://aacpascofl.org or https://www.facebook.com/AfricanAmericanClubOfPascoFlorida.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.