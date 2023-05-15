BROOKSVILLE — For the past few weeks, the Hernando County School Board has packed the front of the meeting with the distribution of plaques and awards to students.
The board’s critics haven’t been impressed. The rancor resumed as more than 30 people spoke in the public comment portion of the meeting, many leveling attacks on the board, calling for another book to be banned and blaming some of the members for problems in the Hernando County schools as well as the larger American society.
A motion to hold a vote of no confidence in Superintendent John Stratton was tabled on a 3-2 vote, with board members Mark Johnson, who proposed the vote, and Shannon Rodriguez dissenting.
On May 9, it seemed clear that the effort to accentuate the positive in the district isn’t changing the minds of activists who oppose Stratton; board members Gus Guadagnino, Linda Prescott and Susan Duval; and those teachers who are vocally supportive of their union, speak out at meetings and wear buttons expressing such views to meetings.
At the meeting and even at the County Commission meeting earlier in the day, such teachers are accused of trying to intimidate other speakers, and Rodriguez seemed unhappy about the attitude of the union members who are speaking out, saying some teachers have a “victim mentality” but insisting in a long speech from the dais that she supports them.
Again, the main bone of contention on May 9 was over the handling of the Fox Chapel incident involving the teacher who is said to have made threats.
In his move to have the no-confidence vote, Johnson named several events of the past few weeks, including the infamous Fox Chapel incident that still is under investigation, an incident involving a child who missed his bus stop and a fire alarm that was pulled at Fox Chapel. The board wasn’t notified, Johnson said.
The lack of communication is unacceptable, Johnson said.
An average of 100 students per day from April 17 to April 28 were absent from Fox Chapel, Johnson said. “That’s what concerns me,” he said.
Three senior administrators have been relieved, he added, and the principal is retiring at the end of the year.
While the unions might like Stratton, he said, in fact the district is lacking leadership amid these disciplinary incidents, the upsurge in alarms, increased chaos and absenteeism.
“We need a strong leader to steer our district out of chaos,” Johnson said.
Prescott asked that the motion be tabled, and Guadagnino seconded the motion.
Stratton said he was not surprised and volunteered to step aside. Several members in the audience called out, “Go!”
Prescott argued that while Johnson brought up three incidents and there is an ongoing Florida Department of Education investigation into Fox Chapel, the positive things are being ignored.
“You saw what happened tonight and all the celebrations of all the students’ successes and to take the three instances that you brought up as your reason and not looking at what’s been happening since Mr. Stratton has been the superintendent. I think it’s very unfair,” she said to Johnson. “And that’s why I’m asking to table it to have a discussion because of someone who has succeeded for so long and you saw evidence of that tonight. To do a vote of no confidence based on the issues that you brought up, I think is not right and I think it’s unfair.”
Johnson replied that he thinks the Fox Chapel situation was mishandled and the teacher should not have been returned to the classroom.
Recognition of students
Student achievement was on most of the agenda May 9, as teachers recognized youths for achievements at a variety of events.
A group of students attended the 34th annual Florida Future Educators of America State Conference and talked about how excited they were to be able to find their future at the head of the classroom. Fifteen students have advanced as finalists to the 68th State Science & Engineering Fair of Florida, where several students won monetary awards and one received an $86,000 scholarship. Students also attended the 2023 State Leadership and Skills Conference.
It was the final meeting for student delegate Gina Doherty, who delivered a report on events that took place at the schools.
“The past year as the student representative has been one of the greatest privileges of my life,” she said. “By allowing the students to sit on this board, Hernando County is able to send a message that we care about students.”
She thanked the superintendent and the board members for listening to her and other students. “Sometimes, the best ideas come from the smallest people,” she said. She also thanked the student delegates who were always willing to stand up and speak up for their peers. “They recognize that being a leader does not always mean speaking your mind, but speaking the mind of those that chose you to represent them.”
She noted that students at Chocachatti held a third-grade show and a brunch is scheduled for May 18; Spring Hill Elementary is having events and a graduation bash on May 19; J.D. Floyd first-graders took a field trip to Homosassa recently, and the 10th grade saw “Schoolhouse Rock” at Springstead; J.D. Floyd kindergartners learned swimming safety at the “Y”; Westside Elementary will have its end-of-the-year party the last week of school; Powell Middle recently had their spring concert for band and chorus; and Central and Hernando High will be having their graduations at the end of May.
Communication breakdown
A consent agenda item to pay for a communications platform from K12 Insight for $58,625 was pulled for discussion.
School district spokeswoman Karen Jordan explained that it was a way to allow parents, students, citizens and others to ask questions and communicate with school district officials at any time of the day or night. The system lets questions be directed to the correct staffer, and a response can be crafted when staffers are at work during business hours.
There have been almost 2,000 dialogues, Jordan said, with peaks and valleys depending on the time of year. There are more questions at the beginning of the year and at the midpoint, she said.
The money for the program comes from the general fund.
Rodriguez said that the board needs to be fiscally responsible, and they can’t keep saying yes to everything that comes along, and programs that don’t offer a real benefit need to be canceled.
Johnson said that it’s costing about $30 per email.
Rodriguez wanted to table the motion for a workshop, but when the vote came in it was 3-2 in favor of the platform, with Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting.
In other action
The board voted 5-0 for a roof replacement and repairs for J.D. Floyd’s buildings 12 and 13, for $733,900, taken from half-cent funds.
