BROOKSVILLE — Mark Johnson is returning to the Hernando County School Board, having defeated Kay Hatch in a District 1 rematch in which critical race theory and inappropriate content in school library books were big issues.
Johnson collected 37,450 votes to Hatch’s 33,974.
Susan Duval held on to defeat Monty Floyd in District 5, taking 37,839 votes to Floyd’s 34,338.
The night saw big wins by Republican candidates in Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio defeating former Gov. Charlie Crist and Rep. Val Demings, respectively.
School Board races are technically non-partisan, but some of the Republicans on the County Commission had said that School Board members Hatch, Duval and Jimmy Lodato, who lost in the primary to Shannon Rodriguez, had views that were not reflective of the county’s conservative political leanings.
In the District 52 race for state representative, Republican John Temple easily defeated Ash Marwah 78,566 votes to 29,075. In District 53, former Hernando County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb, a Republican, defeated Democrat Keith Laufenberg 50,523 to 21,567.
In the District 11 state Senate race, Republican Blaise Ingoglia defeated Green Party candidate Brian Patrick Moore 191,880 to 63,914.
In the District 12 congressional race, Republican Gus Bilirakis defeated Democrat Kimberly Walker 224,943 to 93,737.
The Associated Press also called the races for Ashley Moody, reelected attorney general; Jimmy Patronis, reelected chief financial officer; and Wilton Simpson, elected agriculture commissioner.
The proposed half-cent sales tax for roads and recreation also went down to defeat, 40,538 to 33,533.
At 7 p.m., Supervisor of Elections Shirley Anderson said there still were lines at some polling places, so it was going to be a while before the complete results came in. By about 9:30, all results were in and the office began to close down.
Also, Anderson added, the late singer John Denver received a write-in vote for U.S. senator.
