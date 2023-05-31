BROOKSVILLE — The dream may have died in Hernando County on Wednesday morning, May 31.
In the early morning hours, exhausted School Board Chairman Gus Guadagnino admitted defeat as his attempt to calm the waters of the culture war in the district erupted into a tsunami of hate and anger. There was no consensus, plenty of bad blood and a lot of publicity.
Guadagnino said he thought letting everyone speak their mind would clear the air, but his misreading of the politics of the moment left him outside the lines.
Board member Mark Johnson again proposed a no-confidence vote in School Superintendent John Stratton, contending that Stratton’s lack of leadership has caused the district’s troubles. Johnson had the support of board member Shannon Rodriguez but again the effort failed in a 3-2 vote.
A long line formed outside the Hernando High School Performing Arts Center in the afternoon as sheriff’s deputies and school district guardians passed an enormous crowd through a metal detector, past watchful searchers and into the theater, where after nearly seven hours of public comment by about 114 people the only result was another excoriation of Stratton, and more speeches about Rodriguez’s dedication to the children, the parents and the “majority” of teachers.
Even after Guadagnino banged the gavel at 2:30 a.m. and people began to leave the auditorium, Rodriguez continued to speak.
All the speakers got their three minutes to talk. Johnson suggested cutting speaking time for each person to a minute and a half, but that idea got no traction.
So, one by one, people came to the microphones and gave voice to their views in a long public comment that stretched toward 1:30 a.m., and probably changed no one’s mind, but it wasn’t for lack of trying.
Routine business
The consent agenda had 33 items, of which 11 items were pulled for discussion.
The board voted 5-0 to remove on request the book “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur from the school system. The complainant objected to the line drawings in the book, referring to them as erotic and pornographic, and wrote that the book is “erotic poetry.”
Rodriguez defended of the effort to remove books from the schools and repeated much of her previous arguments about the content of materials and leveled accusations against teachers, teachers’ unions, “activists” and the students who came to the meeting and spoke up as the “2%,” who show up in identical T-shirts and spoke out against parents’ rights.
Tegan Blachowski gave an impassioned defense of the books that some in the community are trying to have removed.
David Bond defended the process that led to the book’s removal and congratulated the board for following the procedures to get the book out of the schools.
Johnson said he wanted a vote on the book because he didn’t think the content was age-appropriate for any school system and violates the intent in the law. Board member Susan Duval said the images were the only aspect of the book that was deemed inappropriate, but Rodriguez said it was about the parents having a choice of whether their children see the book and its images.
“We’re not going to stop until all these books are removed,” Rodriguez said.
The board approved 3-2, with Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting, new bell times for the 2023-24 school year for D.S. Parrott Middle School amid a long debate over school start times. Transportation director Ralph Leath said that Parrott’s transportation problems are the reason for the changes. In fact, the bell schedule introduced is the one the school used two years ago.
Resident Ken Mayon questioned the change in light of the state’s new law changing bell schedules, but Stratton said it’s only being done for Parrott because the large district for the school, at 280 square miles, means buses have been consistently late.
“If we had all the drivers, we wouldn’t be doing this,” Stratton said.
“What I don’t agree with is changing the time for one school,” Johnson said. “I think it sets a bad precedent.”
“We’re doing the best we can,” Leath said. “Mr. Johnson, it frustrates the devil out of me. It has been a challenge for every school district in the state and the country. I can’t get them there at 9:10 a.m., but I can get them there at 9:30.”
Overall, the issue is pay, and other counties are raising their rates to attract new drivers and still are not able to find the workers they need.
The summer break is the time for teachers and administrators to take trips for conventions. Rodriguez took issue with Item 16 on the consent agenda, a trip by five teachers to attend the National Teachers’ Conference in Brooklyn, N.Y.
She contended that this is an international company and that she didn’t want equity, inclusion and “woke indoctrination” in the county’s schools.
Rodriguez was highly critical over another item, $43,000 for the “New Teacher Center,” which she said she heard was a toxic work environment with bad recommendations. Again, she said, this has equity and “equitable instruction,” and is about “indoctrinating teachers.”
“It has all of the woke indoctrination,” she said.
Dr. Paula Clark, supervisor of professional development, said the Florida Department of Education has approved it, and the district uses its “high-effect coaching materials.”
Both items passed 3-2, with Johnson and Rodriguez dissenting.
Speaking their minds
Outside the auditorium, before people were being let in, people lined up in the hot sun.
Laksny Ossaba-Quiroz, a parent, said she was there to stand up for students and the administrators, “and for everybody who is part of the HernandoCounty education system.”
“Our voices need to be heard,” she said. People need to speak out for a better future. “This is 2023, not 1950s.”
The district’s mission is education for all, she said, not just for “some really loud people,” she added. Her daughter, Vanessa Quiroz, 18, just graduated from Springstead High School’s IB program, and said she got a great education in Hernando County.
She’s going to the University of South Florida and is trying to decide between communications and nutrition. “She’s going to be in the honors program at USF,” her mother said proudly.
Vanessa never felt indoctrinated in her classes. “I feel that everything that they taught me was more open discussion, exposing me to different perspectives, allowing for me to say my own view,” she said. “We had a class called ‘Theory of Knowledge,” and in that class we talked about different issues and we were able to agree or disagree in a respectful manner, which was what I assume we’re supposed to do in the real world.”
Many of the parents, teachers, school staff and others were supportive of Stratton, but Mayon said he wanted Stratton out.
He was there to “stand up for the kids,” he said, and also to “support getting rid of John Stratton, because I don’t think he’s a good leader, and I think he’s failed the community.”
He doesn’t enforce protocols, Mayon said, and he’s putting the union before the kids. “Whenever you’ve been a superintendent for seven years, and you have no plan to build new schools, and we have 20,000 new homes coming in this county, and it takes three years to build a school.”
Little has been done, and “that’s failed leadership,” Mayon said.
He’d accept a half-cent sales tax to build new schools but not for administration, he said.
“I think my daughter’s getting a good education because I stay on top of it,” Mayon said. He said he’s fortunate that he and his wife have jobs and can do the things they do. “The school needs to put in a little more effort in putting kids first.”
Inside the auditorium, Jennifer Dulmaine of Spring Hill, a member of the conservative Moms for Liberty group, said she was there “to stand up for the rights of the children.”
“I think that teachers should be teaching academics and not sexuality in the classroom,” she said. “I don’t think I want my child looking at a Playboy book at home, in kindergarten, first grade, second grade, whatever. In elementary school, I don’t think my child should be doing that. My child’s not allowed to bring alcohol but they’re pushing children into confusion.”
When children with trauma in their lives hear suggestive things and are looking at books with characters with gender issues it’s confusing them, Dulmaine said. She said she sends her children to a private school because she doesn’t want them “being in a public school.”
Back and forth
For the next several hours, speakers in support of and opposed to Rodriguez spoke; some speakers affirmed and others denied that indoctrination was a regular part of the public school system; others said teachers were “grooming” students to be gay or transsexual, while others denied that was happening; and a few people had to be escorted out.
Many of the speakers were students at local schools, many were school district staff, most in T-shirts defending Stratton, but others said the nation was in danger from homosexuality, transgenderism and that God would punish those who disobeyed the Bible.
You can see the entire meeting, including the six hours and 45 minutes of public comment followed by the argument among the board members about Stratton, at https://tinyurl.com/mukp78kf.
Debate over past events went on and on. Rodriguez repeated previous comments about how she’s treated by the panel, activities during the election campaign, and the sequences of events in several situations the district has dealt with. She addressed threats and harassment she said she’s been subjected to and promised not to back down on any of her issues. She is fully supportive of the parents and the 98% of the teachers who, she said, don’t show up in identical T-shirts, speak against her at meetings and are “activists” in some way. She also gave her side of conversations she said she had with Stratton on other issues.
“I don’t care how many non-Hernando County residents you get to sign your petition,” she said. “All of these arguments, whether over inappropriate books, rejected lesson plans or even showing a Disney movie, stemmed from a disagreement about parental involvement in their children’s education.”
“Who do the children belong to?” Rodriguez said. Not the school district, not the School Board, not the schools and not the teachers, she declared, but the parents.
Guadagnino closed the meeting by recounting how he came to Hernando County in 1985 and became involved in business and the education system. There was no “industrial arts” when he came to the area, as he had seen in New York, just academics and agriculture. He wasn’t one to complain, he said, and that’s why he took action and became involved.
“Where we are today compared to when I came here is a huge, huge difference,” he said. “I had very little to do with it; I’ve been a part of it. … Up until this year, I was very happy, very proud, of how the educational family of this district created a school district for us to be proud of. I am somewhat heartbroken, and if you know me I’m probably a little more open to allow people to speak because, like I said at the beginning of this meeting, men and women died for the freedom for us to express ourselves.”
This past year has “really torn my heart apart,” Guadagnino said, “because our family is not working cohesively with each other. I really thought tonight, by allowing a bigger group to come here, for everybody to express themselves, for everybody to put everything on the table, that we can see that what I said before was that it’s a process that’s not being adhered to was our problem.”
He’s never been so wrong and that they’re not closer to a solution, he said, but said he’s not walking out.
“I believe we can come at a family again,” he said.
In other action
The board heard an update on revenues and expenditures of the half-cent sales tax for capital projects. The tax has collected $91.36 million since approval in 2016, and higher interest rates has brought in $706,000 more, said Lori Sowers. Gregg Laskoski said the next time they spoke to the board, the tax would have collected more than $100 million.
The board approved numerous construction projects at several school buildings, as well as some field trips.
Commented
