PORT RICHEY — John Eric Hoover bested incumbent Scott Tremblay to become the new mayor of Port Richey. Of the 403 residents who voted April 11, 229, or 56.82%, voted for Hoover as opposed to 174, or 43.18% who voted for Tremblay, who assumed the office in 2019 after his two immediate predecessors were arrested. Robert Hubbard, who participated in the mayoral debate, withdrew his candidacy before the election.
Hoover told the Suncoast News he was disappointed in the turnout — Port Richey has 2,307 registered voters — and he had made efforts to get out the vote regardless of whom people were voting for while he went door to door during his campaign.
While he said that of course he wanted to garner votes, his main objective was to get to meet as many of the residents as possible and find out their top priority for the city, including those residents with Tremblay signs in their yards.
“It’s out of my comfort zone to knock on doors and interrupt people in the middle of their day,” he said, but he learned a lot by asking residents what they thought were the most important issues facing the city.
“The response was overwhelmingly positive, sometimes I spent half an hour to 45 minutes in somebody’s living room,” he said, adding that he was unable to enter some gated communities, but would be happy to visit them and hear what’s on people’s minds in the future.
That openness and push for community input were a major theme of Hoover’s campaign, and he said he intends to keep that as a hallmark of his tenure as mayor, keeping an open door.
“I want us to move forward together,” he said.
In the election’s aftermath, Hoover thanked his wife, Amanda, who supported him throughout it all; his family and friends who worked alongside of him; and those who voted for him.
“I’m going to work very, very hard to justify the faith and trust people have placed in me,” he said.
Regarding his opponent and predecessor, Hoover said he appreciated all Tremblay did for the city.
“I have the utmost respect for Scott,” he said, adding that both he and Tremblay ran clean campaigns that avoided negativity.
Hoover, who ran unsuccessfully for the City Council in 2022, served on the Port Richey Citizen’s Advisory Committee at the time of the election. He is a lead solutions architect at Humana and owns Hoover Investments. A veteran of the Air National Guard, he and Amanda have lived in Port Richey for eight years.
Tremblay did not respond to a request for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.