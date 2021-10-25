BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Housing Authority, Veteran Services, and Health and Human Services administrative office building, 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville, reopened to the public for walk-in traffic on Monday, Oct. 25. Office hours for these departments are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents can contact these departments at the following phone numbers for more information on how to obtain services:
Hernando CountyHousing Authority – (352) 754-4160
HernandoCounty Veteran Services – (352) 754-4033
HernandoCounty Health and Human Services – (352) 540-4338
