Members of the Jewish Community Center of West Pasco/Congregation Beth Tefillah in Port Richey celebrated Hanukkah on Dec. 18 in person, as a group, for the first time since COVID appeared on the scene.
Earlier on Sunday afternoon, three carloads of celebrants made a round of visits to bring holiday cheer to congregants in assisted-living centers.
Then they gathered at their building on Scenic Drive for an evening of song, socializing — and food.
“This is sort of like a kickoff for our post-COVID getting together,” Eileen Hochstadt, JCC president, told the Suncoast News. “We’re doing it slowly, and some things are still online. It’s going to take a while to recuperate.”
Those who did venture out, however, enjoyed a festive evening that included a vegetarian dinner of traditional foods such as matzoh ball soup, potato latkes, tzimmes (a veggie stew that includes carrots and sweet potatoes) and more.
Latkes, which are potato pancakes, and jelly donuts (which were on the appetizer table) are traditionally served at Hanukkah because they are fried in oil, and oil is major to the holiday story. The eight-day celebration, also known as the “Festival of Lights,” commemorates the victory of the Jewish Maccabees over the forces of the Syrian king Antiochus, who wanted to force all Jews to assimilate and adopt the Syrian religion upon pain of death, and who took over the Jewish temple and dedicated it to Greek gods.
According to the story, the Maccabees rebelled and rededicated the temple. When they entered it, they found only enough oil to keep the ner tamid, a lamp that burns continually in synagogues, alight for one day. But the supply lasted for eight days. Current celebrations commemorate those eight days with the lighting each day of one candle on a Hanukkah menorah.
Although a minor holiday in the Jewish religious calendar, Hanukkah has become prominent, especially in the West, because of its proximity to Christmas.
Now that congregants are back at the JCC — and new chef Jeff is back in the kitchen — the JCC will hold its monthly family Shabbat dinners again starting Jan. 6, Hochstadt said: “If you feed them, they will come.”
Beth Tefillah, a Conservative congregation, and the JCC are at 9841 Scenic Drive in Port Richey. For information, call 727-847-3814; email jccwestpasco@aim. com or visit jccwestpasco. com.
