Who in their right minds goes looking for zombies?
At Saturday’s downtown New Port Richey free Zombie Crawl, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., it will be the undead hiding in downtown businesses that participants will be trying to find.
The event is being put on by the New Port Richey Main Street association, which stages all kinds of downtown happenings throughout the year. This will be the first Zombie Crawl.
Sara Neilson, New Port Richey Main Street director, thinks the event will be a great one for families, as “it’s not going to be scary for children.”
Rather than the real walking dead, it will be pictures of zombies on cards hidden inside the participating downtown businesses people will be hunting. Maps pointing the way to the last known whereabouts of the zombies are available downtown the day of the event at Family Benefit Services, 5644 Main St. Starting at 5:30, participants can follow the map to 16 downtown businesses, inside each of which there is a hidden card with a zombie’s picture on it. When a zombie is found, the business confirms the find on the searcher’s check-off sheet. Sheets are then used to award prizes (while they last, so it pays to begin searching when the clock starts at 5:30 p.m.).
That’s not all the fun lined up for the evening, said Neilson. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, and there will be candy given away and games to play. The Richey Suncoast Theatre will be participating by offering a free paranormal investigation and ghost hunt at the old, downtown 1926 movie house. Guided ghost tours are a regular offering at the Theatre, which many say has a ghost or two in residence. An actual hearse will be parked outside to make a great backdrop for souvenir photographs.
The evening will cap off with a “family-friendly” outdoor Halloween movie in Sims Park at 8 p.m., put on by the city’s Recreation Department.
The Zombie Crawl, like many Main Street activities, is designed to provide visitors with a fun activity, but also promote the historic, revitalized downtown district, which is Main Street America and Florida Main Street accredited.
Neilson said the downtown events introduce visitors to the many unique shops, bars and restaurants, and business owners to potential new customers.
New Port Richey Main Street Inc. is the non-profit group that shepherds the downtown district, with its four objectives being to create economic vitality, downtown design, business promotion and organization.
There is a confusing mix of websites related to downtown New Port Richey, but the Main Street association’s official page is www.nprmainstreet.com. The organization’s Facebook page is www.facebook.com/NPRMainStreet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.