Spring is in the air and the birds are lovin’ it.
“You just got to stay after them,” said Tina Brooks, who along with her husband and daughter operate Green Acres Blueberry farm near the Pasco-Hernando county line.
The birds are after the sweet, ripe berries and so are the scores of people working their way through the rows of blueberry bushes planted on 12 acres at the farm.
“My husband runs them off with his motorcycle (not the people picking, just the birds),” said Brooks. “It’s just part of it; they come in flocks of a hundred and we scare them off.”
Green Acres opened for picking April 1, and the yield this season has been “pretty good,” said Samantha Hasse, Brooks’ daughter and No. 1 farm hand, adding the picking will likely go well into May this year.
Brooks said the farm has several varieties growing, Emerald, Farthing and Jewel. Her favorite is the Emerald, which usually are the largest.
“They’re also easier to grow, so that’s important to us,” she said.
Green Acres charges $5 per pound for U-pick berries and sells pre-picked for $6 per pound, which is pretty much the going rate give or take a little at the various farms in Pasco and Hernando, where the weather and soil are ideal for growing blueberries.
While the spring harvest is what all the effort is about, work on the farm is year-round, said Hasse.
“It’s seven days a week all year,” she said. “A soon as picking is over, we trim them (the plants) all back, there’s the soil, fertilizing, weeds and grass to deal with; it’s a lot of work.”
Hasse said the farm had four consecutive days of potentially damaging freezes just before Christmas. The plants were coated in ice from sprinklers — the same thing strawberry growers do to provide an insulating barrier — and they came through fine, she said.
“It was OK, but the temperatures were so low those days the ice didn’t melt,” Hasse said, which is unusual.
Kathy Whittingham was at the farm picking with her husband and brother. They live in Brooksville and come every season to pick a few pounds for the freezer that will be used for blueberry muffins, pies, cobbler and sometimes jam when they have enough berries left over.
“We enjoy picking because you are out in the nice weather, fresh air and sunshine; it’s just fun,” she said, glancing down at her bucket of berries, which was three-quarters full.
Helen Rockefeller of Spring Hill was picking the same day.
“You are outdoors in the sun and when the weather is nice, it’s great,” she said, her bucket nearly full. “It’s just great being out here and it’s a lot better than buying them (at the store).”
A quick web search will turn up several U-pick farms, and fans of the tasty and healthful fruit may want to put this Saturday and Sunday on their calendars for the annual Brooksville Blueberry Festival downtown. It’s a big bash that features blueberry everything, 325 vendors and this year, 10 live musical acts, including headliners Colt Ford Saturday evening.
The event is free to attend, as are the concerts. Visit www.brooksvilleblueberryfestival.com for more info.
