NEW PORT RICHEY – A local group is sharing the taste of okra in celebration this month and all are invited to attend!
After much anticipation, New Port Richey FarmNet will return with its Sixth Annual Okra Occasion after taking a break last year due to the COVID pandemic. The event will offer a taste of okra dishes from a variety of residents and the public will get to judge their favorites at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16, at Peace Hall at Sims Park, 6431 Circle Blvd., New Port Richey.
The Okra Occasion is free to attend and was created as part of a sequence of locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables to be highlighted throughout the year. The event is sponsored by the city of New Port Richey Environmental Committee.
“It features a locally grown product that’s coming out of the gardens and groves associated with New Port Richey FarmNet,” said Dell deChant, creator of Okra Occasion. “The focus is to develop an awareness within the community of what can be grown locally and what are the seasons for the different products that are available. It’s educational, inspirational, and it’s cultural.”
Based on FarmNet’s information sheet, the group aims to support and sustain a resilient community, based on the principals and practices of agrarianism.
Attendees can purchase an okra recipe booklet and some fresh okra for sale by local growers at the event. Okra is known for being a good source of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. deChant said he hopes people who attend the event learn what produce is available locally, what can and can’t be grown, and that it encourages them to try growing Florida vegetables at home.
In the past, the Okra Occasion has been a popular event bringing in 100 participants with their own dishes. deChant said with the cancellation of last year’s occasion, there are people who are excited to see it come back.
Although the event is free, donations are much appreciated, deChant said, as they help fund farm to table dinners, educational programs, community gardens, local feed bank operations, and annual conferences. Every donation goes toward the work of a New Port Richey FarmNet and the growers within the community.
Prizes will be handed out at the end of the event to the three best okra dishes.
Those interested in signing up to bring an okra dish are invited to email deChant at ddechant@tampabay.rr.com. To learn more about FarmNet, search for the group on Facebook under “NNPRFarmNet.”
