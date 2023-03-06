If you’re one of the 4,882,042 registered Democrats in Florida, and one of the 38,359 in Hernando County, the party might be over soon — literally.
State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Republican from Spring Hill, has proposed a bill to “cancel” any political party if “the party’s platform has previously advocated for, or been in support of, slavery or involuntary servitude.”
That means the Democrats.
The bill never mentions the words “Democratic Party,” but it would decertify any pollical party that ever included a plank to support slavery in its platform, something the Democrats did between 1844-1864.
Should it pass, a Democrat’s voter registration could become “No Party Affiliation” automatically and one could change to an “active” political party. Like maybe the Republicans, or the Greens.
The canceled Democratic Party could reregister under a different name so long as it is “substantially different from the name of any other party previously registered with the department.”
The bill can be seen in its entirety at https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2023/1248/BillText/Filed/HTML.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.