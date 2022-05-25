To ease concerns that parents, guardians, students, teachers and staff may have in response to the shootings in Texas, PSO will have an increased law enforcement presence at Pasco County schools, as calls for service allow throughout this week.
This is out of an abundance of caution to ensure that students’ last day of school is safe, and that teachers and staff remain safe the remainder of the week, the Sheriff's Office said.
