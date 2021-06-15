BROOKSVILLE — Commissioners approved an ordinance creating an Economic Development Investment Incentive Program during the latest county board meeting.
“In an effort to ensure the county remains competitive and (for) the recruitment and expansion of our target industries, we are presenting this program for your approval,” said Valerie Pianta, economic development director.
The EDIIP will be exclusively offered to targeted industries, commercial projects that increase the tax base, create new employment opportunities and make significant capital investments in the county. Specific industries targeted by the Office of Economic Development include aviation, aerospace, manufacturing, distribution and logistics, back office operations, research and development, and corporate relocations.
Grant values will be determined through a scoring system based upon employment, wages, capital investment, and tangible property investment, Pianta explained. Interested businesses must create a minimum of 10 new jobs and produce annual documentation to the OED.
Grant awards are to be paid annually once the applicant has submitted proof of their paid tangible and ad valorem taxes. Eligibility and approval recommendations will have to go through the OED, with final approval from the Board of County Commissioners.
