NEW PORT RICHEY — Tomorrow may not be promised to us, but the actions you take today can impact a future long after you’re gone.
Ashley Morrison was only 16 years old when she died of meningitis in 2000, but her legacy is remembered by the friends and family members she left behind. Together, the community is rallying behind the inaugural Miles for Morrison Walk-a-Thon to raise funds for the Ashley Morrison Heart Scholarship for Pasco County student athletes.
The walk-a-thon is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will go on until noon, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Wendell Krinn Technical High School, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Registration is $15 to participate and can be paid online or at the event. Pasco County School employees can get a $5 discount code by emailing ashleymorrisonheart@gmail.com. More information can be found on www.milesformorrison.com.
The public is invited to stop by and enjoy the activities that will be taking place on the track and field. Vendors will be set up around the track offering fun games to keep walkers entertained, and a DJ will keep everyone’s spirits up throughout the morning. There will also be a fire truck for children to climb on, food, prizes, and raffles.
The event caters to all fitness levels, so whether you want to stick with walking laps or try pushing yourself on an obstacle course, there will be something for everyone.
“Just talking to Ashley’s mom is a reminder of why I’m doing this, she makes me feel really great about it,” said Maria Callahan, one of the event’s organizers. “I think this means a lot to her and it’ll give her some peace knowing Ashley’s memory is living on for a good cause.”
Callahan added there are so many athletes out there who could use scholarships, and “Ashley would 99% have had a full-ride scholarship.”
Ashley attended Ridgewood High School, which is now known as Wendell Krinn Technical High School. She liked to play basketball, volleyball, and travel ball. She taught Callahan to believe in herself, and the two bonded through playing volleyball together.
Her friends remember her as a sporty and positive teenager who would have gone far in life. Event organizers Maria Callahan, Derek Kuryliw, Lisa Funderburg, and Amber Nikolich were all close to Ashley, and have been overwhelmed by the support of old classmates.
“She was loved by so many and made such a big impact in the short 16 years of her life,” Nikolich said. “Ashley was the true definition of a shining star, funny, nice, great at sports, and the smartest person in the class. People were drawn to her, and everyone wanted to be her friend.”
Some of Nikolich’s favorite memories includes having sleepovers with Ashley on the weekends and watching “Saturday Night Live,” and then reenacting the skits they had just watched. Another was attending sleep away volleyball camps during the summers where they would stay in dorm rooms and pretend they were in college.
“We did everything together,” Nikolich said, “and I know if she were here today, we would still be a big part in each other’s lives.”
Funderburg recalled her days as team manager for Bayonet Point Middle School’s basketball team, and watching how seriously Ashley played on the court. Ashley’s parents always cheered her on. Losing Ashley made her friends realize how no one is invincible, even at 16 years old.
“(Her parents) stayed strong so we could have our weak moment, dealing with the passing of our friend,” Funderburg said. “Her entire family left such an impact on all of us with how they handled losing their daughter and sister. I think most of us would agree that her passing was a pivotal moment in our lives. Helping host this event and keeping her memory alive through helping other kids is truly a privilege.”
Kuryliw was one of the first recipients of the Ashley Morrison Heart Scholarship. He keeps the award in his office even 21 years later.
“Ashley was not only a fierce competitor in sports, but she was the life of our school news,” Kuryliw said. “She would have been perfect for this TikTok era with all eyes on her!”
