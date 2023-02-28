In 1904, according to the Rao Musunuru M.D. Museum and Library, three sawmills operated in Pasco County: one, the Aripeka in Fivay (now Hudson), which opened that year, and two in Odessa, which that year stopped using prisoners as workers.
All three relied on the labor of African-American migrants to the area. The men were paid $1.50 a day at Aripeka and $1 in Odessa. Black laborers also found work in the turpentine business, tapping pine trees before they were cut for lumber. With the 1912 closing of Aripeka and subsequent abandonment of Fivay, some African-Americans found work at the Odessa mills and most left the area in search of hopefully greener pastures.
The Black presence in the area remained minimal until the Great Migration, which saw movement of approximately 6 million Americans from the Deep South from 1910 to 1970 (dates furnished by the National Archives). These included a trainload of Black families from Georgia who settled in still-unincorporated land near the Pine Hill Cemetery on Pine Hill Road.
Among them were ancestors of community activist Marlowe Jones on his mother’s side. His father’s side, the Joneses, came to the “Pine Hill Colored Quarters” from the Tallahassee area. Jones still has many family members in the area.
‘Colored Quarters’
“When they migrated here, New Port Richey was being built,” Jones told the Suncoast News. “My great-grandparents were building the historical parts of downtown New Port Richey. They were the land-clearers, the laborers, the masons. They were very much involved in all the heavy-duty stuff.”
“Right here,” he said, gesturing to the area around Booker T. Washington School and Pine Hill Cemetery, “was the only place where they could live. You couldn't get any land anywhere else in the county. You had little pockets, but basically this was it for the west side of Pasco County.
“(His relatives) told us back in those days, if you were caught after dark, you were dead. Black people could not be outside after dark. It was not a good place.” At least one relative, Jones said, “told me how he just had to get out of here. There was nothing here, no hope. He moved to New York and never came back.”
Then came the Great Depression, and the whole country fell on hard times, which were even harder for African Americans.
“New Port Richey was not going to be the Little Hollywood they envisioned,” Jones said. Many families left.
“Mine, for some reason, stayed. They were farmers. At one point they owned 600 acres (much of which was later sold to the county—how voluntarily is unknown). They raised pigs and cows. They fished in the lake.” His grandfather built a still-standing house on the site of their original housing, and by the ’50s his grandmother was a widow living there with her 11 children.
Weekdays, she drove to Dade City to work as a maid for an affluent white family and returned every night to care for her kids. The close-knit community cared for one another’s children, who attended a segregated elementary school. They were denied access to local hospitals; even to give birth, they had to rely on the one white midwife willing to “brave” her way into the community. Although they lived adjacent to Pine Hill Cemetery, final resting place of prominent white residents of the county and a gaggle of Confederate soldiers, they had to bury their dead “in the woods” or in Tarpon Springs.
Even after the construction of Gulf High School, African American children had to be shuttled, mostly via “Miss Ella May” Winthrop’s station wagon, to a high school in Clearwater.
As integration wormed its way into Pasco County, the Black community still suffered discrimination.
Even after passing of the Voting Rights Act, “Granny told me she only voted twice,” Jones said. Once was for John F. Kennedy.
“To be an active participant in voting probably wasn’t good for your family. I'm sure they shied away. That's probably why they didn't vote much.”
School integration also was not easy on Black children, as their white counterparts, for the most part, made it clear they weren’t wanted.
Ruby Copeland, teacher at the segregated Black school who transitioned with her students to the integrated schools, said at times she wished it never happened, Jones said.
Yet the African American children of Pine Hill, cared for by the village of adults surrounding them, managed to have fun, said Carol Arline, Marlowe’s aunt and the youngest of his Granny’s 11 children. Arline, who still lives in Pine Hill, was one of the high schoolers bundled into the back of Miss Ella May’s school ferry.
“We played hopscotch and double-Dutch jump rope right here,” she told the Suncoast News while standing on Cobb Street. “We made our own music, with pots and pans for drums, and combs with paper over them, and saws. And singing.”
“It’s important to know,” Jones said, “that there was once a thriving community here. That found ways to make itself happy.”
For more information on African American history in Pasco County, visit https://www.westpascomuseum.org/localblackhistory or the African American Club of Pasco County, online at aacpascofl.org or facebook.com/AfricanAmericanClubOfPascoFlorida. The club is located at the former Booker T. Washington School at 6105 Pine Hill Road in Port Richey; the phone number is 727-849-5582.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.