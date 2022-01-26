BROOKSVILLE — Liam Perez, 8, could barely reach the microphone, but what he said resonated with nearly everyone in the County Commission’s chambers that day.
“I don’t like the idea of killing thousands of trees just to build 246 houses,” he said. “This overdevelopment will leave wild animals without their home.”
Children won’t be able to ride their bicycles safety, he added, and his little brother wouldn’t be safe walking to the bus stop.
“Please reconsider not to destroy our beautiful neighborhood,” he said. “Please do not disrupt our childhoods. My little brother is 5 years old and can’t write, so I am making his vote count.”
It was Nov. 16 and the commissioners were plowing through a long agenda. Residents who came to give public comment for the land development items on the agenda were upset to learn that the 9 a.m. time was just when the meeting would start, not when the item would be addressed.
Almost 10½ hours after the meeting began, the item finally was before the commission and the applicant made a presentation. The item was a petition from Theodoros N. Zorbas and Charles S. Taylor Living Trust to rezone 72.7 acres of land from agricultural and commercial uses to a Planned Development Project.
It’s near Gainsboro Avenue and Delbarton Street, south of the busy Cortez Boulevard commercial corridor, and east of Mariner Boulevard.
It’s a relatively quiet neighborhood, though one can hear the bustle of Cortez Boulevard with its big-box stores not far away, on the other side of the large wooded lot where development is proposed. At the end of Delbarton Street, there’s a dead end to the road and barbed wire blocks access to the tract of wooded land to the east that would have been the entrance to the new development.
Gainsboro Avenue ends, too, but there’s no fence. Just a sign telling of the past County Commission meeting, and a path that winds through the woods to the north.
The new development’s plans have been before the Planning & Zoning Commission, which recommended approval on Aug. 9, and was scheduled to go before the County Commission on Sept. 14, when it was postponed to Oct. 12. On Oct. 12, it was postponed to Nov. 16.
Citizens had attended previous commission meetings and spoke out against the development, with Diane Liptak of Hernando Beach, who attends nearly every County Commission meeting and speaks out in nearly every public comment session against more development, describing the houses to be built as “sardine homes” for “millennials” who, she said at an earlier meeting, would not be involved with the community.
The developer showed illustrations with lots modified in size to decrease encroachments on neighbors, and tried to address concerns over entrances and exits from the development and the impact on traffic, especially on Delbarton Street.
It’s a touchy topic, since Delbarton Street comes to a dead end, one that in the proposal would be connected to the streets of the new development.
It’s a quiet street of small homes, mostly, and few vehicles, save those of residents’ venture into the dead end.
When the time for public comment came, residents of Delbarton Street talked about the feared impact of the development on their community and their lives.
Fred Lucas said his grandparents bought three lots at the dead end of Delbarton Street more than 20 years ago.
They built a house there, he said, and he lives there. “When they bought the property, they were told they would never have any homes built there.”
He said opening the streets for the “overpopulated, overcrowded sardine houses” would compromise his safety and take away his independence since there are no sidewalks, and he likes to walk to Sam’s Club and the other stores to the north.
Two children then spoke, and said they would no longer be safe if the development was built, plus it would put a strain on the overcrowded school system.
Then Liam Perez spoke about his fears for the other children and the schools.
They and the others also submitted written and heartfelt statements calling on the commission to do the right thing by them.
Adults who spoke up after the children made similar arguments about school crowding, safety, drainage and traffic, and emphasized that they were not against development, but overdevelopment, especially in the area near their community.
It’s a common declaration at these meetings, and in similar meetings not only in other Florida counties but all over the U.S. when housing developments are proposed.
Commissioner Jeff Holcomb suggested moving a gate and giving the children a park at the end of Delbarton Street, “and you guys can have everything else. I’ll make the motion if you agree to that.”
The petitioner said it couldn’t take away from their acreage, and asked who would own it.
“It’s almost 8 o’clock,” Holcomb said, “so let’s make a deal.”
Commission Chairman Steve Champion said he didn’t even know if the property could legally be given away.
The subdivision would be gated, with a treed, boulevard entrance from the Sam’s Club easement to the north.
Changing the entrance and exit would relieve the pressure on the residents of Delbarton Street, where there would be no connection, but probably would upset the residents of the two houses on Gainsboro Avenue where a secondary road would pass through to the development.
When the time came to vote, the motion finally passed 5-0.
So the development was approved, but with the changes the most-vocal neighbors wanted.
Florida is a “property rights” state, and while some might think commissioners are corrupt and in the pockets of developers, and make such accusations regularly, the people who make land use and rezoning decisions often have to follow rules that are beyond their control.
The state’s Bert Harris Act, for instance, allows property owners to challenge local government regulations or ordinances that burden, restrict, or limit private property rights.
Governments can and do attach stipulations to approvals that can require a developer to build or improve roads, build sidewalks, plant trees and bushes to serve as buffers with neighboring communities and much more. The school district also has input with developers on their plans.
A landowner who finds an effort to develop a property zoned for a particular use to be denied could take the county to court.
So commissioners tend to lean toward developers in their decisions, but experience shows that if affected residents are vocal enough and, more importantly, get involved in the process as early as possible, they might stop a proposed project or at least get the developer to agree to modifications and stipulations to limit the impact of the project on their community.
People have always seen Florida as a desirable place to retire to. Low taxes, low home prices (at least until recently), lots of available land and milder weather in winter bring in the venerable “snowbirds” as well as younger people seeking a new start in fast-growing cities and suburbs.
The state’s estimated 2021 population is 21.6 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. It’s the third-most-populous state in the U.S., behind Texas and first-place California.
The federal agency includes Pasco and Hernando counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater Metropolitan Statistical Area, and some include Citrus and Manatee counties in their calculations.
The estimated population is about 3.14 million, and it’s expected to increase.
At Pasco and Hernando county commission meetings, a common lament is that people have moved from the lower counties — Pinellas and Hillsborough, especially — into these fast-growing northern counties to get away from crowded areas and suburban sprawl, often by moving into communities that are struggling with the influx of new residents, their cars and their children.
