Hurricane Nicole moving through Florida

Hurricane Nicole is expected to affect Hernando County starting Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.
As of 10:30 p.m., the Emergency Operations Center was on Level 2 -- Partial Activation, the county said in a press release.
Hurricane Nicole’s center is 230 miles east-southeast of Sebring, as a Category 1 with winds of 75 mph, and it is moving west at 12 mph.
Maximum sustained winds are forecast to be anywhere from 20 to 30 mph in Hernando County, with gusts to 65 mph overnight.
The current forecast for our area is for two to four inches of rain.
Hernando County has also been placed in a Storm Surge Watch with a possible surge Thursday night of three to five feet if Hurricane Nicole moves into the Gulf of Mexico.
There is a potential for isolated flash flooding of urban areas, creeks and low-lying areas.
A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for HernandoCounty, and a storm surge watch has been issued for Hernando County
As wind speeds increase the chance of downed power poles and power lines increases. Do not approach and/or touch downed poles and lines; do not drive through standing water and flooded areas.
Once in a safe location call in any flooded areas to the EOC at 352-754-4083.
Take this opportunity to refresh your emergency supply kit.
For more information, visit http://www.HernandoCounty.us/EM or call 352-754-4083.
Register for automated severe weather notifications at http://www.AlertHernando.org
