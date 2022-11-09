Hurricane Nicole moving through Florida

Port Richey, FL (34668)

Today

Tropical storm conditions possible. Windy with rain likely. High 73F. NW winds shifting to SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.