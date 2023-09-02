Hernando County Emergency Management said it has coordinated with the Public Works Department to begin collecting debris caused by Hurricane Idalia.
Debris removal pick-ups will start on Monday, Sept. 11, by a storm debris contractor (not Republic Services). Areas included in debris removal pick-up are between County Road 550 (Cortez Boulevard) and Osowaw Boulevard, west of U.S. 19. Pick up will not be available for private roads and only storm generated debris will be collected.
Any appliances should be emptied before being placed at the curb for pickup. Food waste can be disposed of with your regular household garbage.
You may see multiple trucks on your street on the same day or trucks on different days, as each truck will be picking up a specific type of debris.
Yard waste should be prepared separately and collected as Republic Services will pick up in accordance with their procedures, as Idalia did not generate large amounts of yard waste.
If you choose to dispose of your storm debris before the scheduled pickup date, residents should dispose of the material at the Northwest Solid Waste Facility (Main Landfill), 14450 Landfill Road, as the convenience centers do not accept construction and demolition debris and cannot accommodate the quantities generated from this event. Call 352-754-4112 for more information.
The county landfill is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
To meet the needs of those impacted by Hurricane Idalia, Hernando County Government will be extending the hours of:
- West Hernando Convenience Center located at 2525 Osowaw Blvd. Spring Hill, FL. It will be open on Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Northwest Solid Waste Landfill facility located at 14450 Landfill Road., Brooksville, FL 34614. It will be open Sunday, Sept. 3, and Monday, Sept. 4, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
