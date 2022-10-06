Hurricane Ian brings Pasco deputy a new friend

A Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputy made an unexpected new friend last week while preparing for Hurricane Ian.
As the winds and rain began to pick up ahead of the storm, a scared kitten ran into U.S. 19 in Holiday. A PSO deputy driving in the area saw the kitten and stopped to help. The kitten quickly climbed into the patrol car's wheel well.
Deputies removed the wheel to help get the kitten out from her hiding place near the rear axle. The deputy decided to adopt the little kitten and named her "Hurricane." The kitten is doing well and enjoying her new friends and home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.