Hurricane and Safety Expo to be held Saturday, June 4

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County’s Fire & Emergency Services Emergency Management Division will be hosting the 2022 Hurricane & Safety Expo on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hernando Park and Brooksville Welcome Center, 205 Fort Dade Ave. in Brooksville.
The Expo will feature a panel of local TV meteorologists, public safety displays, SKYWARN® Storm Spotter Training, vendor tables and freebies. This family friendly event will also feature a Hurri-Kids Zone filled with activities for the kids such as face painting, science experiments and more.
The meteorologist panel will feature Jeff Berardelli, Chief Meteorologist, WFLA News Channel 8; Mike Clay, Chief Meteorologist, Bay News 9; Dan Noah, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service Tampa Bay; and Dave Osterberg, Meteorologist, FOX 13.
The expo will also feature the latest information on disaster preparedness and keeping your family safe when disaster strikes:
• Make a plan – Families may not be together when an emergency happens so the plan will allow families to develop a meeting place, establish an out-of-town contact and gather essential information that would help them to stay connected in the event of an emergency. Practice your plan with regular drills and know your local evacuation routes. If a family member has a disability, contact your local fire department and/or police station now to inform them so that this information could be kept by these agencies in case of an emergency or disaster. For those that may be blind or visually impaired, predesignate someone to assist in case of emergency and have a plan in place if evacuation becomes necessary because public transportation may not be available during an emergency. For information on writing a plan visit www.HernandoCounty.us/EM
• Build a kit – Build an emergency supply kit that contains essential items to keep you and your family self-reliant for at least 72 hours without utilities, electricity, and water or without access to a supermarket or local services. The kit should contain essential items for families to include non-perishable food, water (one gallon per person per day), first aid kit, radio, flashlight, can opener, baby needs, cell phone charger and extra batteries, duct tape, matches, emergency contacts and important papers, personal hygiene items, complete change of clothes, disposable plates, cups and utensils, medicine, extra cash, blankets and pet/service animal supplies. A detailed list of items to be included in the kit can be found at www.HernandoCounty.us/EM. Be sure to rotate supplies so they do not exceed their expiration dates.
• Stay informed– Learn about emergencies that could happen in your area and identify sources of information in your community that will be helpful before, during and after an emergency.
• Get involved– Preparedness is a shared responsibility, and it takes a whole community to prepare and respond to emergencies. Donate time to contribute skills and expertise throughout the year as well as during times of community need.
“Hurricane Season is almost upon us and begins June 1,” said James F. Coleman, Division Director of Emergency Management. “It’s never too early to start planning and have more than one plan for different scenarios. Keep in mind that with hurricanes often come tornados. Please be prepared and always have emergency operations plan for your home, business, and when traveling. Let’s plan for the worst and hope for the best this 2022 hurricane season.”
For those who are interested in learning more about tornadoes and severe thunderstorms as well as learning how to keep yourself, your family and your community safe during a disaster, the SKYWARN® Storm Spotter Training will be available beginning at 10 a.m.
This free training requires registration. Participants may be selected to receive a free NOAA weather radio or professional rain gauge. Call (352) 754-4083 or email BBrooks@HernandoCounty.us to register.
The 2022 Hurricane and Safety Expo is an opportunity to bring the community together to not only become better prepared for the upcoming hurricane season beginning June 1, but for all potential disasters.
For more information, call (352) 754-4083 or visit www.HernandoCounty.us/EM.
