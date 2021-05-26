SPRING HILL — It’s happened before, the last time four years ago when water levels in Hunters Lake dropped to the point the boat ramp had to be closed. It’s close to shutting down again.
“We closed it in 2017 when levels were down and we’re just about at that level again,” said Keith Kolasa, Hernando County Aquatic Services and Waterways manager.
Kolasa said water is so shallow in the canal at the ramp, located at the Lake House park in Spring Hill, only kayaks, canoes and small johnboats can make their way through the narrow canal to the lake without dragging the bottom.
“There’s no way to get a bass boat or something that size out right now,” said Kolasa.
Temporary droughts that have cut boaters off from the lake have not been uncommon in the past. A couple of the worst prior to the last closing of the ramp in 2017 were in 2001 and 2011. Typically, the summer rains begin around the end of June and by September, water levels in the lake rebound, said Kolasa. He’s hoping that’s what will happen this year, but he notes this year is a bit out of the ordinary.
“We’ve had so much wind compared to most years, and we have not had much rain; if we don’t start seeing rain by the end of June, we could have a problem,” Kolasa said.
While lack of rain is an obvious reason why the lake levels are down, unusually high winds and many windy days this year are causing more evaporation than typically seen.
“It’s a weird year weather-wise,” Kolasa said.
Another factor that can contribute to falling levels in Hunters Lake is that being in the “sand hills” region in west Hernando, it can rise or fall based on groundwater levels. Hernando County and area environmental groups have been struggling with the problem, including low water levels in the Weeki Wachee River, with a lot of disagreement on the impact of development and groundwater pumping on the county’s waterways, lakes and ponds. But Kolasa said pumping groundwater from the few scattered wells in west Hernando isn’t likely having any significant effect on Hunters Lake. There are no major well fields like those in neighboring northwest Pasco County, Kolasa said. Many in Pasco blame dry lakes and ponds in that region on excessive groundwater pumping. Southwest Florida Water Management District (Swiftmud) officials did not responded to a request for a comment on Hunters Lake, but in the past the agency has concluded the biggest factor in falling lake levels and reduced volume from springs is lack of rain.
Kolasa, who used to work for Swiftmud, said it monitors ground and surface water regularly, including levels in Hunters Lake. Recent data from the agency shows levels in the lake are down about 5 feet from where they were at the start of the year.
While Kolasa doesn’t think pumping from wells has much to do with low levels in Hunters Lake, pumping of lake water by the lake’s waterfront residents could be a factor. Kolasa said residents along the lake are permitted to withdraw water from the lake through up to a 2.5-inch diameter pipe for irrigation of lawns and plants.
“There are quite a few people who withdraw surface water from the lake,” said Kolasa. “It’s a fairly common thing.”
