Hundreds rescued as floods hit West Pasco

Storm surge from Hurricane Idalia created massive flooding in parts of West Pasco, especially west of U.S. 19, and first responders found themselves called to rescue more than 200 people from homes that were flooding or, in three cases, on fire. (Hurricanes can cause electrical fires when people fail to turn off their electricity and water causes shorts).
Almost all of those requiring rescue had remained in Zone A, which is west of U.S. 19, and mobile home parks. Both were designated mandatory evacuation areas by Pasco County.
“Some people had medical issues, and they had no place to go and couldn’t stay in shelters,” New Port Richey Deputy Police Chief Lauren Latona told the Suncoast News in a phone interview. “But for the most part, I think they decided they were going to stick it out and didn’t expect the surge to get that high.”
The west side of the city took the brunt of the storm, Latona said. “We rescued about 100 people there.” The initial surge came in around 6:45 Wednesday morning, she said, and by 7 a.m. first responders were receiving distress calls up and down the whole area, to the Port Richey bridge.
Then there was Harbor View Mobile Home Park, a 55-plus community about a mile east of U.S. 19 surrounded by water.
“It was completely flooded,” Latona said. “It rose pretty quickly,” although an anticipated second high tide thankfully didn’t happen. It took the use of airboats and jet skis to get into the park and rescue about a dozen residents, she said.
New Port Richey police and firefighters worked together in teams — with a police officer, firefighter and paramedic — to cover as much area as they could. Police Chief Robert Kochen and Fire Chief Chris Fitch coordinated the operations throughout the emergency. In addition to their own vehicles, “the most wonderful person on the planet” let the police use his personal military-style vehicle to help evacuate people, and other departments loaned out their airboats.
In Port Richey, first responders began by going into neighborhoods before the storm and advising residents to heed warnings to evacuate.
“I think most people heeded the warnings,” Cyrus Robinson told the Suncoast News, and the department took around 94 calls during that time with people asking where they could go or what they should do. Around 4 a.m., he said, officers started assessing which areas were flooded so public works would have that information when they came into work, and not too long after that the police and fire departments started getting calls from people who were trapped in their homes. The fire department recently purchased a new high-water vehicle, and the police department has two military-style vehicles and a 4-by-4 truck that were used to enter the flood zones.
He said first responders rescued about 20 people “who realized they should have left, and they didn’t, and they had to be rescued.” He said officers also had their hands full trying to dissuade people from attempting to come back to their homes once the waters receded. Emergency experts always ask people to stay off roadways in the aftermath of a storm because of the dangers of downed electrical wires, contaminated water, and trapped vehicles.
In unincorporated West Pasco, Hudson took the brunt of the storm, with crews using boats to rescue people, most of whom lived in Zone A, decided not to evacuate and, like everybody else in the area were stunned by the speed at which the storm surge rose. Pasco County reported rescuing 150 people, ages 9 days to 90, in 85 separate missions.
Two people lost their lives driving in hurricane conditions, but otherwise no Idalia-related fatalities were reported. The Florida Highway Patrol did not return a phone call from the Suncoast News.
Latona and Robinson said it’s too soon to know the extent of the damage, and that first responders are still evaluating the state of their respective cities. Latona said it would take about three days to get an accurate assessment of the effects of Idalia.
Residents of New Port Richey and Port Richey should check the Facebook pages of their police and fire departments for further information about storm recovery, including pickup of damaged furniture and other items they need to dispose of. Pasco County updates are available at mypasco.net and on the county’s social media platforms.
