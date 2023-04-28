HUDSON — This will be his last year on his community bocce ball team, Chuck MacLeod (pronounced McCloud) told the Suncoast News, because, “When you get a little older, you can start to feel unsteady, and you don’t want to fall down and embarrass yourself.”
He said that as he was celebrating his 100th birthday at a surprise party April 16 at Widow Fletcher’s restaurant in New Port Richey. The longtime Hudson resident arrived with his wife, Trudy, to find a host of family members and well-wishers assembled to toast his good health continuing into the next century of his life.
“Always eat dessert first, and stay away from broccoli,” he said when asked his advice for longevity.
MacLeod was born in 1923 and grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts. The year of his birth, Calvin Coolidge was president, Clarence Birdseye invented frozen food, the first game was played at the old Yankee Stadium, "Yes, We Have No Bananas" was the hit song on radio and Time Magazine printed its first edition.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, which allowed him to earn an engineering degree from Tufts University and was stationed in the South Pacific as World War II was winding down. A Navy Seabee, MacLeod worked as an engineer on construction sites that were periodically attacked by Japanese soldiers who were unaware the war was over.
After the war, he worked briefly before settling in Montclair, N.J., commuting to New York City for most of his working life: half with JC Penney and half with FW Woolworth as a retail executive.
MacLeod raised four children with his first wife — Wendy, Sue, Cindy and Ken. He married Trudy shortly before his retirement and became stepfather to Mark, Alan and Laurie.
Ken said his father is in remarkable physical shape: “I was there (MacLeod’s home) in December and we were changing sprinkler heads and measuring for storm windows.”
“He’s sharp as a tack” as well, Ken said. “His advice now is just as good as it was when you were a kid. And he always had a very calm temperament — his philosophy was not to make a fuss, but just get on with it. He's always been a guy ready and willing to lend a hand. He says he adopted the "golden rule" philosophy espoused by JC Penney himself —- which is essentially “treat others the way you'd like to be treated.”
Earlier in the week, VFW Post 4412 in Hudson made MacLeod a member, and its commander, Dale Cloutier, and two members, Troy Butterbaugh and Ron Wood, came to the party to thank MacLeod for his service.
Meeting with a WWII vet is something “we don’t get to do much anymore,” said Cloutier. “It’s an honor.”
