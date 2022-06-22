HUDSON – When Antionette Tribunella was born in 1915, the United States president at the time was Woodrow Wilson, the Lincoln Memorial was in its early stages of construction, Europe was in year two of World War I, and Charlie Chaplin was a big hit on the silver screen.
Tribunella celebrated her 107th birthday on June 10 at Bear Creek Nursing Center in Hudson surrounded by friends and family. At least eight to 10 of her family members were able to attend, in addition to a surprise guest – a representative from Congressman Gus Bilirakis’ office, who presented Tribunella with a certificate marking the milestone of her birthday.
“I loved the party and having so many friends and family with me to celebrate,” Tribunella said.
In all this time she’s spent on Earth, Tribunella’s favorite invention continues to be the television. Her favorite movie is “Gone with the Wind” and her favorite author is Danielle Steele.
For her 105th birthday, which happened during COVID, the nursing center marked the occasion with a drive-through parade that featured the Pasco Sheriff’s Mounted Posse. Tribunella has been a nursing home resident for the previous four years, and a Pasco resident for seven years. She moved to the county from Connecticut, where she spent most of her life, to be with her family.
Lori Cline, her granddaughter who is very involved with Tribunella’s care, said, “I love her optimism no matter the circumstances and her dedication to family. She always was concerned about everyone else.”
Tribunella spent most of her life as a homemaker but did spend some time working in a factory during the war. She was married for 60 years to Joseph and has three children, eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Her family remembers how wonderful her cooking used to be, and Tribunella said she used to love looking at cookbooks and out at her garden.
"She was an Italian cook that loved to feed everyone, no matter who you were at her house you had a plate in front of you," Cline said. “My favorite memory is being in the kitchen with her and hearing her stories about the (Great) Depression, life lessons, tips about raising children, her impeccable grooming, always dressed nicely, hair always done, taught me to cook, to appreciate my children and love them every day.”
