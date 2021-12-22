HUDSON — Life was not a little complicated for 23-year-old Savannha Aretino, a recent Pasco-Hernando State College graduate, who was born with Hypophosphatasia, the second-rarest bone disease that affects the development of bones and teeth at birth.
After undergoing years of experimental treatment, Aretino lives life to the fullest even if she accidentally breaks a bone or fractures something. She was born with bones that disappeared, and after an experiment, they grew back but only to be brittle.
“The thing that sucks is being clumsy,” Aretino said. “Once I was warning my sister to watch out for a gopher tortoise hole and I ended up being the one to step in it. I broke my foot. I’ve shattered my femur, gotten plates in my knees. ... I have moments where I worry about breaking something but just because you have a limitation doesn’t mean you should stop doing what you want.”
Having a bone disease, Aretino explained, can make you feel behind at times. One example involved her working to get her driver’s license this summer when she broke her foot. The interruption was frustrating, but she had to wait for her foot to heal before getting behind the wheel again.
Aretino graduated on Dec. 8 with her associate’s degree from PHSC and plans to attend the University of Central Florida in the summer. Her goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Communications so she can teach English in foreign countries and learn from them.
For now, she would like to finish the school year as a substitute teacher, a job which brings her happiness and an opportunity to inspire others. She added that it’s important to her to show her students that you can do anything no matter their background or disability.
Aretino has been studying American Sign Language and Japanese. She developed a passion for the Japanese and Vietnamese culture through her significant other, who was born in Vietnam. Growing up having to go in and out of hospitals throughout her youth, Aretino hasn’t had much opportunity to travel and explore the world, so she would love to make that a goal as she gets older.
Every Thanksgiving, her family has tried to celebrate the holiday in a different state. Last year, they visited Georgia and this year it was Virginia. If she could, Aretino said she’d love to visit Japan or Vietnam. She loves the Japanese mindset that you should never give up and their community-mindedness. It’s something that strikes a chord with her own philosophy on life.
“It’s so diverse from what I’m used to,” Aretino said. “I try to get to know different cultures, I like to experiment and try new things when I go out to eat. It’s more than just the food, though, it’s understanding what the culture means.”
In the meantime, Aretino would like to encourage others not to give up. Life may throw a few setbacks at you, but if you have a little patience, you can achieve your goals, she says. Having a disability also doesn’t stop her from enjoying her hobbies. Aretino said she loves to crochet, read Stephen King and Dean Koontz novels, and write horror stories. Maybe one day, she’ll even write a biography about her experience.
