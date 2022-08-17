HUDSON — Those caring for an elderly person at home, keeping up with other responsibilities, including jobs, know the true value of a helping hand. In the Hudson area, that hand is expected to be extended later this year.
The CARES Rao Musunuru Senior Center will open a new adult day care by fall that’s designed to support working families struggling to care for a loved one. The service will run Monday-Friday, serve breakfast and lunch and offer monitored supervision at the Senior Center, 12417 Clock Tower Parkway in Beacon Woods, near Bayonet Point.
A community preview to introduce the Good Times CARES day care space was held Aug. 11, with local business and community leaders attending. The preview was used as an appeal for sponsors to raise the $25,000 needed to complete the project. The Senor Center is a nonprofit and depends heavily on donations to operate.
Sponsors of the day care can have their names or business names printed on things like a waiting room bench, a newsstand or signs on the walls. Sponsors can opt to have a name at the day care’s nursing station, and donors also will be recognized on plaques.
Most of the money raised will go to buy handicapped-accessible furniture the day care needs to be certified and licensed by the state, said Jemith Rosa, CARES president and chief executive.
A donation of $5,000 recently came in from the Hudson Rotary Club, she said. It will be used to purchase a large-screen TV, seating for 10, draperies, nostalgic décor and a popcorn machine to create a nostalgic theater experience at the day care.
“It’s going to be like a movie theater from the 1950s,” Rosa said. “It’s going to be just one of the things they (the seniors) will be able to enjoy.”
Barbara Sharp, chairman of the Senior Center’s board, said the day care will make life much easier for several Hudson-area families.
“We so need this, especially in this area,” she said. “There are some families now that can’t even get away to go to the grocery store; this will give them a break and the time they need.”
Rosa said she expects the center will have 20 seniors in day care to start, possibly expanding to more. She believes 99% of families will not have to pay anything for the service, as insurance, grants and other financial assistance programs available through the Senior Center will cover costs.
Rosa said the day care has been in the planning for two years, and will not only fill a need in the community, it will be a good utilization of the Senior Center’s former café, which closed due to flagging interest.
Sharp said nursing staff and other health professionals will ensure a high level of care for the seniors in the day care’s charge. Though some details remain to be worked out, she expects seniors will be dropped off around 8 a.m. and picked up sometime late in the afternoon. Activities and other things to do will ensure clients remain engaged throughout the day, said Rosa.
For more information about CARES and to donate, visit the website at www.caresfl.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.