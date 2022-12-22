Arctic air is forecast to push across the Florida Peninsula behind a strong cold front heading into this holiday weekend. Freezing temperatures along with gusty winds may impact people, animals and sensitive vegetation during this time.
Hazardous marine conditions will also be possible mainly Friday into Saturday.
Watches, Warnings, Advisories
- Hard Freeze Watch late Friday night through Saturday morning for Levy, Citrus, Hernando, Sumter, Inland Pasco counties
- Freeze Watch late Friday night through Saturday morning for Coastal Pasco, Hillsborough, Polk, Inland Manatee, Hardee, Highlands counties
- Small Craft Advisory for all waters Friday morning through Saturday morning
Impacts:
- Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
- Gusty winds could produce wind chills that could be dangerous to exposed people or animals
- Frost looks unlikely until at least Sunday due to gusty winds
- Mariners of small craft should remain in port or alter plans during the event.
