Resources are available through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Association for businesses who sustained damage from Idalia. For a comprehensive list of the resources, visit https://pinellas.gov/emergency-information, or the city of Tarpon Springs at www.ctsfl.us/hurricane-and-emergency-management/.
The city also has established an email, eminfo@ctsfr.us, to report damages and concerns or seek assistance and staff will help with referrals for resources.
• Report Your Business Damages
Complete an online survey at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments, and select “Hurricane Idalia” from the dropdown menu.
• Apply for the Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program
The state program makes $20 million available for businesses impacted by Hurricane Idalia. The program provides short-term, zero-interest loans of up to $50,000 to small businesses that experienced economic injury or physical damage. The loans are intended to “bridge the gap” between the initial impact and longer-term recovery funding, such as insurance or other resources. Business owners can apply at: www.FloridaJobs.org/EBL. For assistance or more information, call 833-832-4494, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. City staff can also assist by calling 727-943-4932 or email eminfo@tsfr.us.
• Apply for SBA Loans
SBA Physical Disaster Loans — These loans are available for uninsured losses up to $2 million to repair or replace business property to pre-disaster conditions. Loans may be used to replace or repair real estate, equipment, fixtures, and inventory and leasehold improvements.
SBA Economic Injury Loans — Loans of up to $2 million are available for small businesses that sustain economic injury. These are working capital loans made to businesses without credit available elsewhere to help pay ordinary and necessary operating expenses.
Businesses can apply for these loans online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/.
To make an appointment with an expert from the Florida Small Business Development Center Network at Pinellas County, call 727-453-7200 or email businesshelp@pinellas.gov. For local assistance, call the city of Tarpon Springs Economic Development at 727-943-4932 or email eminfo@tsfr.us.
• Call or Text 211 for Services and Resources
Storm recovery and resources, including food, lodging, health care, and cleanup assistance are compiled and offered through 211 Tampa Bay Cares. A full listing of referrals and resources can be found at https://211tampabay.org/hurricane-storm-resources/
• Contact the FEMA Helpline
The Helpline number is 1-800-621-FEMA (3362). This will preregister you and employees impacted by the Hurricane for assistance.
The city is working on establishing a FEMA Center in the city so residents and business owners can get assistance locally. For updates and other post-storm resources and information, go to https://pinellas.gov/emergency-information.
