BROOKSVILLE -- The Hernando County Housing Authority began accepting applications March 1 for the HOUSING ENHANCEMENT LOAN PROGRAM (HELP). HELP is designed to provide no-interest loans of up to $90,000 to help homeowners with the cost of repairs, including correcting housing and building code violations, providing cost-effective energy conserving features, making the dwelling accessible to handicapped and elderly occupants as necessary, and correction of health and/or safety violations that may be present.
If your total gross household income is less than $41,350 for a single person, $47,250 for two persons, $53,150 for three persons, $59,050 for four persons, $63,800 for five persons, $68,500 for six persons, $73,250 for seven persons and $77,950 for eight persons; you may be eligible to receive an assistance loan for the rehabilitation/upgrades to your homesteaded property.
For more information contact the Hernando County Housing Authority at (352) 754-4160 option #3 or email trfranklin@hernandocounty.us.
The office is located at 621 W. Jefferson St., Brooksville. Business hours are M-F, 8am–5pm.
