TARPON SPRINGS — A small group of local and national politicians, city officials, clergymen and merchants and a handful of visitors and residents gathered at the center of the Sponge Docks on June 18 for the city’s inaugural Hope Day celebration.
The event, hosted by the Tarpon Springs Merchants Association, sprang from a suggestion by Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis to honor the city’s history and traditions, including the sponge diving industry that helped put Tarpon on the map in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Mayor Chris Alahouzos, Vice Mayor Jacob Karr and commissioners Connor Donovan and Vatikiotis were joined at the podium by Rusty Bellies owner Julie Russell, Father Athanasios Haros, Rev. Milton Smith, and U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, a Pinellas County native who has long considered Tarpon home.
Economic Development Manager Karen Lemmons kicked off the 6 p.m. ceremony by explaining the origin of Hope Day, named for the first sponge boat that set sail from the docks on the same date in 1905.
“They set sail with the hope of a safe return,” she said, “and hope that the decision that they made to come to Tarpon Springs would make a better life for themselves and their families, and that’s the same hope that all of the people who came here to Tarpon Springs had.”
Lemmons added, “Hope Day is a day to remember the pioneers who strove to make a better Tarpon Springs for all of us and it’s also a day for us to remember to always work together in keeping Tarpon Springs prosperous and making it better for future generations and passing hope along to them.”
Mayor Alahouzos then read a resolution Lemmons wrote declaring June 18 Hope Day annually in the city of Tarpon Springs, which detailed the start of the sponging industry and the perseverance displayed in surviving the downturn of the industry in the 1940s.
“The commercial fishing and other industries eventually prospered, and the sponge industry endured,” Alahouzos said. “Its remaining boats and operators are a testimonial to the resolve of the residents and the businesses to carry on the traditions of the past and maintain hope for the future. Therefore, the city of Tarpon Springs recognizes June 18, 2021, as the day of hope and renewal signifying that tomorrow will be better and brighter than today. We must all work together to preserve and maintain beauty, continue the traditions and to maintain the hometown way of life in the city of Tarpon Springs.”
A short time later the mayor presented a key to the city to Anastasios “Taso” Karistinos, a longtime sponger and fixture on the docks who has been diving the Gulf of Mexico for nearly half a century.
“I am honored to recognize and express appreciation to the sponge diver and owner of the Anastasi sponge boat, Taso Karistinos,” Alahouzos said while waving the captain over. “Capt. Taso not only dives for sponges in the Gulf of Mexico, but also when he’s back in the harbor, he’s constantly promoting our culture and exhibiting the sponges and the history of Tarpon Springs. He is a great ambassador to the city of Tarpon Springs and on behalf of the city I’d like to present him with this key to the city as a token of our appreciation of his work.”
As a surprised Karistinos gratefully accepted the gift, he thanked “the mayor and the people that recognized what I do for Tarpon Springs. I am one of the oldest sponge divers in Tarpon Springs, been doing it since 1971, and I will keep doing it as long as I live. Thank you very much.”
When the ceremony concluded, Karistinos posed for photos with fellow divers and several officials, including Bilirakis, who later enjoyed a private conversation with the sponger. Afterward, Bilirakis spoke about the significance of Hope Day.
“I had two grandfathers who were original sponge divers in 1905, and one caught pneumonia and died very young,” the congressman recalled. “So, it’s important that we’re preserving our heritage because there are very few of us representing our forefathers. To be honest, the sponge divers coming here (from Greece) to Tarpon Springs gave us all an opportunity to be successful.”
He noted that he has sponges all around his office in Washington, D.C. “because it gives me an opportunity to talk about where I’m from,” Bilirakis said. “It’s wonderful the commission decided to preserve that heritage with Hope Day. This community instilled values in me and it’s important to remember that heritage. It’s a really unique area, and I’m glad I grew up here.”
Karistinos said he was surprised and honored by the recognition.
“It was a surprise to me but I’m glad they recognized everything I’ve done for Tarpon Springs,” he said.
“I’m proud to be part of this city’s history. I always say you have to love it with all your heart or you’re never going to be good at what you do, and I have the best sponge boat on the docks. I’ve done it since 1972, and I’ll continue to do it as long as I live.”
