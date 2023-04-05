HUDSON — “We don’t call them clients; we call them our neighbors,” says Phillis Martin of the 270 people, many of whom live outdoors, who frequent the Be A Light Mission Service Center in Hudson to get help meeting their most basic needs. “Our goal is to be the helping hand of Jesus to get them through the day,” said Martin, who is director of social work and case manager at the mission.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, people can get a hot meal, a cool drink, a cold meal to take for the evening, a shower, clean clothing, a nap in a comfortable quiet room, along with, on certain days, help from one of the 14 organizations the mission partners with. It sees from 35 to 40 people a day; when it opened at its current location a year ago, the number was five.
The all-volunteer mission, which is funded entirely by donations, also allows its neighbors to use its address to get mail: “You need an address to get food stamps. You can’t get a job if your address is General Delivery. People don’t realize how hard it is to get services if you don’t have an address.”
Several partner organizations were on hand March 7 for a Health is Wealth fair at the mission, where providers included Go Pasco (the county’s bus program for the disabled and low-income); the Pasco County Public Library’s Mobile Makerspace, Hope in Motion, and more.
“Our goal was always to work with others,” Martin told the Suncoast News. “We’re the first point of contact, but then we can connect then with other services. Swords and Spoons, for example, gets a lot of people into recovery, and they have beds that we don’t. BayCare provides psych services. We partner with the (Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s) homeless liaison. Every Friday a doctor is here. Every Tuesday someone from BayCare is here just to help them with paperwork.” The mission also offers art and other creative programs.
Mission volunteers will even do their neighbor’s laundry. “Most of our people are skinny, they don’t eat much, and you don’t get a lot of donated clothes in small sizes, so we decided to wash their clothes,” Martin said. They also help them get cleaned up and dressed for court appearances and job interviews. Neighbors can also use the mission’s electricity to charge their phones, or — and herein lies a rub — their ankle monitors.
The presence of those ankle monitors, and the fact that the people wearing them are apparently released from jail into the woods, is one factor that led Deb Eubanks, a Hudson resident, to more or less accidentally found Homeless Solutions of West Pasco.
Troubled by the increasing number and size of the makeshift camps in her area, and shaken by a stabbing murder in one camp, an attack on an enforcement officer, and a drowning close to her house, Eubanks started questioning authorities, beginning with County Commissioner Jack Mariano, who lives near her neighborhood, about what could be done to stem the rising tide of homelessness.
“There are minimal at best shelters for people. There are no full shelters offering supportive services in one place. There is no affordable housing,” Eubanks said in a press release.
“I just wanted to ask a couple of questions,” Eubanks told the Suncoast News.
So she set up a group on Facebook that now has nearly 200 members and meets weekly with different agencies, including the Coalition for the Homeless of Pasco County and the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, at the Hudson Regional Library.
The group is working to schedule a Town Hall meeting with Mariano and leaders and staff including the county administrator, representatives from county offices of Public Services, Human Services, Code Compliance, Public Safety, Fire Rescue, West Market Redevelopment, and the Opioid Task Force, and additional county staff with diverse skillsets that are critical to finding solutions.
Eubanks is adamant that the group remain nonpolitical, and “There is no room for negativity. We are focused on solutions.”
For information about Be A Light Mission Center, visit facebook.com/bealightmissions. For information about Homeless Solutions of West Pasco, visit the group on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/1274689153096901.
