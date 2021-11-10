BROOKSVILLE – A home that had no electrical power and was being illuminated with candles burned on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
At 1:14 a.m. HCFES and the Brooksville Fire Department responded to a reported residential fire in the 19000 block of Oakdale Avenue. The call came in by the homeowner who evacuated the structure prior to arrival. Brooksville Tower 61 and HCFES Medic 10 arrived within 5 minutes and reported a fully involved structure fire. The crews advanced multiple hose streams and extinguished the fire within 25 minutes
The fire caused extensive damage to the home. The origin and cause is currently under investigation.
HCFES responded with 2 fire engines, 2 ALS medic units, 2 battalion chiefs, and Fire Corps, for a total of 15 personnel. BFD responded as automatic mutual aid with 1 ladder truck and 3 personnel.
