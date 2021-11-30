TARPON SPRINGS — It’s the time of year when many people are looking for holiday events to get them into the spirit of the season.
Yes, even the grinches amongst us all can’t help but enjoy a Christmas parade, especially if they have families, and if the parade is on the water.
That’s why you should be in Tarpon Springs on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. when the 32nd annual boat parade will begin. The parade begins at the world-famous sponge docks and conclude as the boats enter the bayou.
The boats, which will be lighted for holiday festivities, are a spectacular way to greet the holidays, whichever one you’ll be celebrating. Best of all, it’s free, so make sure to find a good spot and get your money’s worth.
But that’s just one of the holiday events in Tarpon Springs you’ll want to check out.
The very same day as the boat parade, Dec. 3, Snow Place Like Tarpon Springs begins at 5 p.m. downtown and features holiday vendors, live performances, crafts, and carriage and train rides. And it’s the closest you’ll get to snow in these parts.
But wait, there’s more! The event features a snow slide and, of course, all the tasty Greek food you ever wanted. And it’s all free, free, free!
Both events end at 10 p.m., so get there early and enjoy everything Tarpon Springs has to offer.
Of course, even the worst holiday cynic will want to see the spirit-lifting Christmas tree lighting at the sponge docks at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 4 as part of a daylong celebration that will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can get a lot of Christmas shopping done in Tarpon Springs, so plan on spending the day.
It may not be directly holiday-related, but lovers of the Bard can catch Shakespeare in the Dark from 2 to 4 p.m., also on Dec. 4. Actor, director and set designer, Graham Jones, portrays William Shakespeare in this hourlong venture into the murderers, conspirators, gossips, lovers, and rogues of the Bard’s most famous plays.
Let’s hope he skips over Titus Andronicus, Shakespeare’s bloody and violent tragedy. If you’ve ever read the play you’ll understand why.
Meanwhile, the string quartet Well-Strung will perform their hit show and holiday music from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., also on Dec. 4. They also will perform on Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are required, however, and they cost $37-$40.
You’re probably getting the idea that early December is the time to visit fabulous Tarpon Springs, but there are also events later in the month. Not only that, but it’s always time to visit historic Tarpon Springs.
On Dec. 11, enjoy a Victorian Christmas at the 1883 Safford House Museum from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are $10-$16. Actors portraying the Safford family members and friends will guide you through the home tour sharing stories and facts about their lives in the Victorian era of Tarpon Springs.
That very same day, the City of Tarpon Springs and the Chamber of Commerce will sponsor holiday celebration with the annual holiday parade downtown. It’s free and fun!
While all this is going on, the reindeer hunt begins on Dec. 1 and runs until Dec. 20. Can you find the reindeer that have been placed throughout the city? The more you find, the better your prize. Download sheets on the Tarpon Springs website at https://exploretarponsprings.com/event/tarpon-springs-reindeer-hunt/ or pick up clue sheets at the Recreation Center.
If your mission is to enjoy the holidays, then Tarpon Springs is the place to be. The parades, the boats, the shopping and the authentic Greek restaurants should get you through the holiday season even if all you want to do is endure it.
For more information about holiday events in Tarpon Springs, go to https://exploretarponsprings.com/events-calendar/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.