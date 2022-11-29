It’s that time again! For more than 40 years, the Holiday Rotary Club has been dazzling residents and visitors with the spectacular display of lights, floats, marching units and more that comprise the annual Holiday Street Parade of New Port Richey. This year’s event will be on Dec. 10, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey.
Among the participants will be the Anclote High School Army JROTC, Fivay High School JROTC, Gulf High School Band and Color Guard, Gulf High School Cheerleaders, Gulf Middle School, Interact Club of Pepin Academies of New Port Richey, Mitchell High School Navy JROTC, Pasco Young Marines, River Ridge High School AF JROTC, Unit FL-953 and the River Ridge High School Band.
Other holiday events in West Pasco will include:
• Friday-Sunday, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-21. The Celebration of Lights at the Concourse, 11919 Alric Pottberg Road, Shady Hills. Visitors can walk or ride through the enchanted miniature town of lights. The cost is $20 per carload. Tickets at the gate only. Cash, debit and credit cards will be accepted. For information, visit https://theconcourse.org.
• Friday, Dec. 2, 9 a.m. Holiday Lights Festival, Morton Plant North Bay Hospital, 6600 Madison St., New Port Richey. Arts, crafts, music and entertainment for children. To register, call 727-253-4206 or visit BayCare.org/HolidayLights.
• Friday, Dec. 2., 6-9 p.m. Festival of Trees, Kontos Hall, St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey. Benefits Good Samaritan Health Clinic of Pasco. $30-$50 admission ($5 ages 6-12, free $5 and younger). Includes pictures with Santa, light hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction of custom-decorated Christmas Trees. For information and tickets visit fot.givesmart.com.
• Saturday, Dec. 3., 5:30-8:30 p.m. Cotee River Christmas Parade, from Millers Bayou to Sims Park, New Port Richey. Music by DJ Mark at Sims Park.
• Saturday, Dec. 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Cookie Walk and Bazaar, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 5326 Charles St., New Port Richey. Buy your box and fill it with baked goods of your choosing. Craft and decorative items, on-site food also available.
• Saturday, Dec. 3., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Children’s Christmas Party, Gulf Harbor Civic Association, 4610 Floramar Terrace, New Port Richey. Snacks, Santa and entertainment by DJ Dusty and Mary-Ann’s School of Dance. Bring a small, wrapped gift with your child’s name on it for Santa to give them. RSVP at Gulfharbors.com.
• Friday. Dec. 9., 6-10 p.m. Smile Foundation Christmas Market, 5400 School Road, New Port Richey. Benefits Hope with Every Smile, which serves survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking.
• Friday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m. “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. Dinner buffet, cash bar, music, raffles, more. Benefits local families in need. $55. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/12th-annual-how-the-grinch-saved-christmas-tickets-445658605887?aff=ALLEVENTS.
• Saturday, Dec. 10, noon-3 p.m. Dog photos with Santa and the Grinch. Bring your doggie of any breed to Dented Keg Ale Words, 5500 Main St., New Port Richey. Benefits Florida English Bulldog Rescue.
• Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1:30-3 p.m. Holiday Magic and Mingle. Free networking event to learn about supporting Hero to a Child, Sponsored by Guardian Ad Litem of Tampa Bay, which supports and advocates for children, young adults and families affected by abuse and neglect. Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
• Saturday, Dec. 17, 3-7 p.m. Christmas Block Party. 6431 U.S. 19, New Port Richey. Food, bounce houses, games, toy giveaways, music by Rare of Breed and Josiah Queen and Band, picture with Santa. Free. Sponsored by Calvary Chapel Worship Center.
