Turkey day is over and the holiday season has officially arrived.
For those looking to spread some cheer, Tarpon Springs and the rest of north Pinellas have plenty of events on tap, including some of the city’s signature events like Snow Place Like Tarpon Springs and a pair of parades.
Holiday Lights in the Gardens
LARGO — Holiday Lights in the Gardens will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, at the Florida Botanical Gardens, 12520 Ulmerton Road and 12211 Walsingham Road in Largo.
The lights are on from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 a person over age 13. Credit cards and cash are accepted.
The seasonal attraction features 1 million twinkling LED lights in a multitude of colors, along with laser lights and lighted figures throughout the gardens. To add to the sights and sounds, Florida Botanical Gardens Foundation, sponsor of the event, has arranged for a variety of local volunteers to perform.
Parking is limited and guests are encouraged to come early or visit on the weeknights. For more information, including a map of the event, visit www.flbgfoundation.org/holidaylights.
Snow Place Like Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — Snow Place like Tarpon Springs will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, in Downtown Tarpon Springs.
The Christmas event will include a tree lighting, snow slides, train rides, children's activities, holiday shopping, live music and a boat parade.
There is no cost to attend the event.
For more information, visit www.snow@ctsfl.us or call 727-942-5628.
Tarpon Springs Holiday Boat Parade
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Recreation Division will present the 33rd annual Holiday Boat Parade Friday, Dec. 2.
The boat parade will begin at the Sponge Docks and conclude at Spring Bayou around 8 p.m. Grab a spot on the shore and enjoy the beautiful lighted boats as they enter the bayou.
Trophies will be awarded for the best decorated boats. Registration forms may be obtained at the Tarpon Landing Marina and other local marinas, as well as the Tarpon Springs Recreation Division, 400 S Walton Ave.
Christmas Tree Lighting
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Merchants Association will host a Christmas Tree Lighting 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Sponge Docks.
Deck the Halls on the Docks and do your Christmas shopping. Music will be provided by Cat Valentine and you can also take pictures with Mrs. Claus.
For information, email. tarponspringsflorida@gmail.com.
‘A Christmas Carol’
TARPON SPRINGS — Tarpon Springs Cultural Center will present “A Christmas Carol” on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4, and Friday-Sunday, Dec. 16-18.
Tickets are $20 and $17 for members.
Show times are 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 16-17; and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 18.
In this adaptation, a cast of traveling actors are preparing to perform Dickens’ story for their audience. The production has one tiny problem when their lead actors are nowhere to be found, forcing the stage manager and the tiny prop boy to bring the play to life. As they proceed through the story, the rag tag troupe quickly become immersed in the story of Ebenezer Scrooge thanks to the Christmas Spirits who work their magic to warm not only the heart of Scrooge but the grumpy old stage manager as well.
YMCA Reindeer Run
PALM HARBOR — The John Geigle YMCA will host the 2022 Reindeer Run on Saturday, Dec. 3, at John Chesnut Sr. Park.
The 5k race will begin at 8:30 a.m. from Shelter No. 6.
Register at www.ymcasuncoast.org/reindeer-run. Proceeds benefit the YMCA’s MASH program for adults with disabilities.
TSAA winter show
TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs Art Association’s annual winter show is being planned for December at the Tarpon Springs Cultural Center, 101 S. Pinellas Ave., Tarpon Springs.
This annual event features various forms of art media including not only paintings, drawings and photography, but also Christmas ornaments, done by the members of TSAA.
An awards reception will be presented Friday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. At the reception as well as weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 22, the art will be on display to the general public and available for sale.
Tarpon Springs Art Association is a 501(3)(c) organization. The club’s mission is to promote interest and community awareness of all forms of visual art, to provide opportunities for individuals to associate with other artists, and to share in and learn from artistic knowledge and experiences.
The regular club meeting schedule is from September through May. However, there are other activities and special meetings held from time to time as well as members’ art featured at various venues and festivals in Tarpon Springs.
For membership and/or more information on the Tarpon Springs Art Association, visit tarponspringsartassociation.com.
Christmas Parade
TARPON SPRINGS — Join the City of Tarpon Springs and the Chamber of Commerce for a special holiday parade through the downtown area of Tarpon Springs on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event includes and represents over 75 organizations in the area.
Victorian Christmas at the Safford House
TARPON SPRINGS — Experience a Victorian Christmas celebration at the historic 1883 Safford House Museum, 23 Parkin Court, on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 10-11, starting at 10 a.m.
Actors portraying the Safford family members and friends will guide you through the home tour sharing stories and facts about their lives in the Victorian era of Tarpon Springs. Included in each two-hour session is a house tour, musical performance, complimentary refreshments and a photo opportunity with Safford cast.
Advance tickets are required. The cost is $16, $13 for members, $10 for children or students and free for children younger than 5.
Old Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade
DUNEDIN — Dunedin Parks & Recreation will present an Old Fashioned Christmas & Holiday Parade Saturday, Dec. 10, 4 to 9 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
The parade will get underway at 4 p.m. and travel along Douglas Avenue from Beltrees Street heading north to Skinner Boulevard. The event will include Clydesdale horse-drawn carriage rides, Christmas caroling, festive bands, live music in Pioneer Park featuring Late Night Brass, old fashioned games, storytelling, mini-train rides complete with a conductor, children’s crafts, roasting marshmallows to create gooey s’mores, and snow slides.
The event is free to attend. Donations will be accepted at activity areas. Proceeds benefit the Dunedin For Youth Scholarship Fund.
For information, call 727-812-4530.
Christmas concerts
CLEARWATER — The Dunedin Music Society will present a pair of “Winter Strings” family-friendly Christmas concerts Thursdays, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, at local churches.
The Dec. 15 concert will be performed at 8 p.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 3240 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
The Dec. 22 concert will be presented at 8 p.m. at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2001 Rainbow Drive, Clearwater.
Admission to each concert is $15; $10 for DMS members.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
Dunedin Concert Band holiday performance
DUNEDIN — The Dunedin Concert Band will present a holiday concert Sunday, Dec. 18, 3-4:15 p.m., at the Dunedin Community Center, 1920 Pinehurst Road, Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance; $10 for DMS members, who receive a 33% discount if they register in advance.
To purchase tickets, visit https://dunedinmusicsociety.org.
