Holiday ribbon cutting to be held at Ridge Manor Community Park

BROOKSVILLE – Join the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners and Parks and Recreation on Friday, Dec. 16, as they hold a ceremony to celebrate the upgrades to Ridge Manor Community Park.
The ceremony is set to begin at 2 p.m. starting with the national anthem performed by Rebecca Garrett, followed by guest speakers County Administrator Jeff Rogers and Community Services Director Chris Linsbeck. The Grinch will also be making a special appearance for this holiday themed event.
“Ridge Manor Community Park has seen some beautiful upgrades this year,” said Rob Talmage, Parks and Recreation Operations Manager. “We’re proud to bring a brand new playground over the east side of the county. This lesser known park is tucked away just east of I-75 and is one of the best kept secrets in HernandoCounty. Some of the upgrades include a new playground that is ADA accessible, sidewalk access to the playground, and landscaping upgrades. This project finished at the perfect time as weather begins to cool down for the Holiday season. Consider taking your family out to the park for a day trip or picnic.”
Upgrades to Ridge Manor Park:
- New playground that is ADA accessible
- Tree trimming and removal of old landscaping material
- Installation of a new sidewalk to access playground
- Installation of a new irrigation system in common areas surrounding the playground
- Grading to prevent rainwater accumulation around playground
- Installation of 14,000 square feet of sod in common areas surrounding the playground
