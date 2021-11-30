The holiday spirit is among us! Between looking at the Christmas lights, watching festive parades, and helping others with toy collections, the month is full of family-friendly activities.
CARES Senior Christmas Tree: Dec. 1
Community Aging and Retirement Services, Inc. is asking for gift donations this year to benefit its senior clients. The public may visit one of its two centers and pick a senior. If all names are picked, consider donating items such as cleaning supplies, blankets, personal hygiene items, and non-perishables.
The two CARES centers are located at 4136 Barker Dr., New Port Richey and 12417 Clock Tower Parkway, Hudson.
Light Up the Night: Dec. 3
The city of New Port Richey will once again host its annual Christmas tree lighting from 5-8 p.m. at the amphitheater in Sims Park. Special performances will take place from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by the tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Come meet Santa Claus at Peace Hall, participate in some crafts and enjoy the holiday atmosphere.
Sounds of Christmas: Dec. 4
Hope United Methodist Church, 2200 Little Road, is inviting the public to join in a caroling event that will also feature family-friendly activities from 1-5 p.m. The church will play Christmas music, put out a petting zoo, offer a prayer station, living Nativity set, and have food trucks on site. Hope United Methodist is also collecting canned goods to support the local food pantry.
Cotee River Christmas Boat Parade: Dec. 4
New Port Richey Main Street is bringing back the popular boat parade this year from 6-8 p.m. at Sims Park. Bring a lawn chair, hot cocoa, and enjoy the pretty lights on the river as a festive parade passes by on the water.
Elfers Merry Market: Dec. 11
Support your local seniors and craftspeople by visiting the Elfers Merry Market from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elfers Center New Port Richey, 4136 Barker Dr. The public is invited to this free event to enjoy activities and check out potential holiday gift items. CARES President Jemith Rosa said visiting the market is like taking a step into the North Pole. “Our volunteers decorate the halls so beautifully,” she said. Craft vendors have everything from candles to wood carvings and baked good to ornaments. Food will be available for purchase in case you get hungry while visiting.
Winter Recital: Dec. 11
Mullins Music will present a free holiday recital from 2-3:30 p.m. at Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd. Mullins Music provides quality music education to students of all ages, regardless of ability or background. Students will showcase their musical talent on stage for the performance. “It’s fun to hear everyone’s talent in the community,” said Eric Mullins, founder of nonprofit Mullins Music. “We try to make the recital accessible to the public.”
Annual Christmas Street Parade: Dec. 11
The Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Holiday present another exciting year of the Annual Christmas Parade from 6-8 p.m. in downtown New Port Richey. Wave hello to Santa Claus and enjoy the holiday floats making their way downtown. Bring your own chair and your loved ones!
Toys for Tots Christmas Party: Dec. 18
Gill Dawg Tiki Bar and Grill, 5419 Treadway Dr., will be collecting new toys to donate to Toys for Tots from 6-10 p.m. If you don’t bring a toy, cost is $10 to enter. The Black Honkeys Band will be playing music all night long. You can also get your picture taken with Santa. The concert will take place in a large open-air venue, so chairs and blankets are recommended.
Winter Art Show: Dec. 18
The New Port Richey Recreation & Aquatic Center, 6630 Van Buren St., will host a winter art show from 6-8 p.m. Art will be featured from local elementary, middle, and high schools. Come grab a hot cocoa, participate in cookie decorating, meet Santa, and stroll the art walk to see what talent our young students have.
