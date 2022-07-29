NEW PORT RICHEY — The wait is almost over. All eyes are on the historic Hacienda Hotel as room reservations from Sept. 15 are available to book now.
“We’re very excited, it’s down to the final touches,” said Dylan Gamez, marketing and public relations director. “It’s quite an incredible feeling to have seen just how far it’s come in the past year and a half that I’ve been a part of the project.”
Jim Gunderson is the hotel’s proprietor. He bought the hotel in 2018 and has been careful in bringing the Hacienda back to life, including keeping the hotel true to its roots. Inside, original pieces have been restored from the days it was originally opened back in 1927.
Gunderson also restored and currently runs the Mount Dora property Lakeside Inn, which originally opened its doors in 1883.
“I think what really sets the Hacienda apart is that it’s unique in that it’s such a historic property with such an interesting history of the Hollywood East,” Gamez said. “Many celebrities probably walked through those halls and stayed in those rooms and dined in the dining room. I think it will give people the opportunity to feel like they’ve stepped back in time to a classic elegance.”
Room rates start at $169 with views overlooking downtown New Port Richey, Bank Street, Sims Park, and the courtyard. The rooms feature either a full bed, queen bed, and king bed, and a double queen and king suite are available as well.
“Guests can enjoy sitting in the courtyard or relaxing on the balcony with a cocktail or their morning coffee, taking in the sights and sounds of downtown New Port Richey,” Gamez said. “There’s so much to do in that town now. Businesses keep growing and new businesses keep coming. We hope that as we open, we’ll be able to continue to bring more people to New Port Richey to discover all there is to offer there.”
Diners will soon be able to enjoy the mouthwatering flavors coming out of the kitchen of Sasha’s on the Park, the Hacienda’s own fine-dining restaurant, which will open to the public at the same time as the rooms. The restaurant will offer traditional American meals with a Mediterranean flare to honor the architecture and the original cuisine that was once offered at the Hacienda.
At this time, Sasha’s on the Park will not be taking dining reservations, but the public is encouraged to check back in a month or so. The hotel will not be booking events yet either, according to Gamez.
The Hacienda put a recent posting on Indeed.com for a food and beverage manager, and during August the hotel will be seeking to fill 35-40 positions within the establishment.
“I can see the pieces coming together and picture guests enjoying the property and dining, sitting up at the bar having a cocktail,” Gamez said. “Now that all of the little details are going in, it’s really exciting because we know we’re getting so close.”
The Friends of the Hacienda will host a ribbon-cutting on Saturday, Aug. 6 to celebrate the installation of its brick path connecting Sims Park to the Hacienda Hotel. Bricks are still available for purchase that inscribe a name or message from the purchaser.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.