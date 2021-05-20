It had stood atop one of the highest elevations in the state for more than 150 years when the future of the historic Chinsegut Hill manor house and grounds was thrown into doubt in 2019 after the nonprofit group running it withdrew.
Too important historically to abandon to the elements, property owner Hernando County teamed up with a pair of entities to ensure not only would Chinsegut Hill have a future, but a much more accurate accounting of its past.
A deal to operate the site, about 5 miles east of downtown Brooksville, was struck between the county, the Tampa Bay History Center and Mid Florida Community Services in February last year. The History Center would manage the hill house-museum and record and catalog its thousands of artifacts, while Mid Florida Community Services would maintain the grounds and operate the retreat, conference center and rental cabins there. Chinsegut Hill would once again be open to the public.
A month later: coronavirus.
Closed to visits until the fall due to the virus, the coming-out party for Chinsegut Hill was held in November with its Back on the Hill event. It featured tours, actors in historic costume, live music and food. It wasn’t well attended, but lots of things weren’t at that point during the pandemic. Still, it marked the start of a new chapter at the Hill.
“We were concerned about public support — that we might be seen by the community as outsiders coming in,” said Ross Lamoreaux, docent and supervisor of Chinsegut Hill for the History Center. “But we are local; our area includes Hernando and we’re finding we are being very well received.”
Lamoreaux said a team from the History Center has worked to make repairs to the two-story colonial home, which currently is in “very solid shape.” A project to record and photograph artifacts in the home is underway, and nearly everyone working at the History Center has been assigned a period of the estate’s history to research in order to separate facts from fiction — the legends from the legitimate.
It’s going well, said Lamoreaux.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” he said, adding the cataloging of artifacts should be complete by the fall, when it also is expected the second floor of the Chinsegut house (along with an elevator for the handicapped) is expected to open for tours. Tours are held on Saturdays and Sundays (ticket and other info is online at www.tampabayhistorycenter.com/chinsegut).
In addition to the many artifacts, History Center researchers are assembling social histories of the four families that have lived in the house since it was built around 1847 until its final occupancy in 1954, said Lamoreaux. The data the team gathers will be used to ensure history delivered by docents conducting tours is the most accurate available. The History Center’s endeavor was presented in a live online event staged last month. Lamoreaux said once the project is complete, the plan is to publish the data and histories online.
Lamoreaux said the oldest artifact found so far is a brass door knocker that is on the front door of the home now. It was placed on the door by the grandfather of the Robins family, which owned the house between 1904 and 1954. The knocker has been dated to the 1770s.
Because the various families that lived in the home over the years took most of their possessions when the moved out, the majority of artifacts and furniture there are antiques donated by volunteers involved with the estate over the years, said Lamoreaux. These items may not be original to the home’s owners, but nevertheless are old, represent the period and part of the home’s more recent history, he said.
Lamoreaux said more and more visitors are returning for the weekend tours, and bookings of cabins and for conferences and retreats are going very well.
“The museum is still lagging a little, but we’re seeing more activity,” Lamoreaux said. “It’s coming around.”
Lamoreaux said the next event at Chinsegut Hill will be in July. Volunteers will come together in a “community conservation” effort to work on landscaping on the grounds. The event will include a presentation and discussion about the Civilian Conservation Corps’ involvement doing much of the same kind of volunteer work in 1936-37 at Chinsegut Hill. Another event, still being shaped, is set for October, Lamoreaux said
