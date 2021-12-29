HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY — Hillsborough County is opening another location for residents to receive free COVID-19 testing.
Starting Thursday, Dec. 30, the Progress Village Park site at 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for residents who want a COVID test. No appointments are needed. The site will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.
The West Tampa Community Resource Center, 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, remains open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week for COVID testing, vaccinations and booster shots, and monoclonal antibody therapy. The West Tampa Community Resource Center site also will be closed Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.
COVID-19 testing is free. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the COVID-19 test. People without medical insurance will still be tested for free.
There are numerous other locations throughout the county, including local pharmacies, that are offering COVID-19 testing. For information on other COVID-19 testing sites, visit the Hillsborough County or the Florida Department of Health testing information sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.